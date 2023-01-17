Vin Diesel Not Starring in ‘Avatar’ Sequels After All, Says Producer Jon Landau: ‘People Took That Out of Context’

Read full article on original website
SFGate
Finn Wolfhard: If ‘Stranger Things’ Went on Longer Than Five Seasons ‘It Would Be Ridiculous’
Finn Wolfhard is “not ready” for “Stranger Things” to end, but the actor thinks it “would be ridiculous” if the hit Netflix series went on longer than five seasons. “I’m just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching...
SFGate
‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review
There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
SFGate
Netflix Picks Up Sundance Midnight Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook
Netflix has picked up rights in the U.S. and numerous international territories to “Run Rabbit Run,” the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres Thursday night at Sundance. The streamer plans a 2023 release for the film, which shot in Australia. Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes...
SFGate
Brad Pitt’s Plan B Makes First Foray Into Audio Entertainment With Audible Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Audible signed an exclusive, multiproject development deal with Plan B Entertainment, the production company led by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, for a slate of audio originals. Under the worldwide deal — which represents Plan B’s entry into audio entertainment — the production company will create a slate...
George Santos appears to have claimed he acted in 'Hannah Montana' and with Uma Thurman in a movie she wasn't actually in
A Wikipedia user going as Anthony Devolder, a known George Santos alias, said they appeared in Disney Channel shows and started performing drag at 17.
SFGate
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Tracy Spiridakos on Hailey’s ‘Inner Turmoil,’ Life Without Halstead and When She’ll Take Off Her Wedding Ring
Hailey Upton is going through it. During Wednesday’s episode of “Chicago P.D.,” Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally allowed herself to break down about Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) choosing to leave town, especially after learning that he’s extended his tour in Bolivia. Until now, Hailey hasn’t shown how...
SFGate
‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar
Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar. Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.
SFGate
Dolly Parton’s Dollywood is the most surprising theme park in America
The first thing that surprises people about Dollywood is that, despite its name, there isn’t actually very much Dolly Parton in the theme park. Given her appearance and her outsize persona, it’s only fair to expect a lot of sequins and Dolly’s honeyed twang pouring out of every speaker. Heck, I wouldn’t even blame you if, not knowing anything about the Tennessee attraction, you expected to find a roller coaster where all the ride cars are fringed brassieres.
SFGate
Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’
Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
SFGate
He made a children's book using AI. Then came the rage.
Ammaar Reshi thought of it as just a fun, creative idea: Use artificial intelligence tools to write and illustrate a children's book that he had always wanted to make for a friend's daughter. He gave himself only a weekend to do it. But after finishing his project, the 28-year-old design...
