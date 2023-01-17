Read full article on original website
Helen Cobb (1930-2023)
Helen Marie Cobb, 92, of Taylorsville, North Carolina and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 after a short illness. Helen was born on July 16, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Hofbauer in Akron, Ohio. On Oct. 17, 1953 she married Alfred E. Cobb and he preceded her in death, after 67 years of marriage, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Betsy Jaynes (1964-2023)
Betsy Sue (Farnsworth) Jaynes, age 58, was set free of her earthly body at Swanton Valley Healthcare Center and is present with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as of January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth & Thelma Angle; parents, James & Shirley Farnsworth;...
‘Small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’: Girl Named Tom gifts 'The Voice' trophy to hometown
PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The halls of Pettisville High School have a new trophy on display that may be the biggest win so far for the Blackbirds. Growing up, the Liechty siblings were among the under 550 people that reside in the village of Pettisville. In 2019, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty formed the band Girl Named Tom. The group put Pettisville on the map in 2021 as favorites of singing competition judge Kelly Clarkson and eventual winner of season 21 of "The Voice."
JoAnne Balzer (1933-2023)
JoAnne Balzer, 89, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. JoAnne was born July 4, 1933, in West Unity, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward Horace and Margaret E. (McFarland) Butt. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. She...
Area Churches Open Bible Quiz Season
TOP 3 TEAMS IN FIRST MEET OF 2023 … The four highest scoring teams, representing four different churches, all quizzed five times in the January 15 Bible Quiz meet. In the front row: King’s Cross, Defiance, team members are Preston Nofziger scoring 175; Jeremiah Gibson, 125; Stephen Delgado, 110; and William Nofziger 175. Second row: Eastland Baptist, Bryan, team members: Grace Sheldon, 115; Elijah Sheldon, 50; Cael Neilson, 135; Malaki Neilson, 140; and Faith Sheldon 125. Third row: Central Mennonite, Archbold, team members: Kira Murillo, 90; Eve Crossgrove, 150; Natalie Schmucker, 30; Adelynn Nafziger, 90; Katelyn Hancock, 10; and Janae Murillo, 150. Back row: Pettisville Missionary, Pettisville, team members: Cooper Roth, 90; Zander Stamm, 175; Bekley Stamm, 110; and Brianna Norr, 50.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For January 19, 2023
WAUSEON – Evergreen drained six triples, five in the first half, to help the Vikings lead 28-19 at the half en route to a 52-40 victory. Macy Chamberlin topped the scoring column for Evergreen (10-6, 1-2 NWOAL) with 19 points, Addison Ricker had 15, and Kennedy Emmitt had 10.
Sharon Cass (1949-2023)
Sharon K. Cass, age 73, of Swanton passed away surrounded by her loving family January 7, 2023 at Hospice of NWO in Perrysburg. She was born on July 31, 1949 to Ivan (Gus) Kigar and Leta (Herrick) Adams. She graduated from Delta High School in 1967. She was a head...
The Flying Joe celebrates New Location with Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Flying Joe coffee shop’s new downtown location is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, January 25 starting at noon. The event is open to the public and specials will be offered the entire week from January 23 thru January 27, including birthday cake latte at both locations.
Swanton’s American Family Insurance Celebrates New Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Owner Jim Trampevski cuts the ribbon for The American Family Insurance Company located in Swanton. Trampevski is joined by Mayor Neil Toeppe, friends, family and employees. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The American Family Insurance Agency, located at 136 North Main Street, held a ribbon cutting...
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
Body Found in Pond in Findlay
A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
Missing Henry County child found safe
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag.
Proceeds From Fayette-Wauseon Foundation Game Donated To Lions Club
GAME PROCEEDS … On Friday, November 11, Fayette High School and Wauseon High School held an OHSAA sponsored Foundation Basketball Game involving the varsity girls and varsity boys teams from both schools. Revenue generated from the games allowed the two schools to be able to donate $1,732.00 to the Lions Club to go toward the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Pictured making the donation are Kortney Kessler, Fayette High School Athletic Director, Mark Eddings, Wauseon Lion’s Club President, and Matt Hutchinson, Wauseon High School Athletic Director. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
