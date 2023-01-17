SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – People living in South Lake Tahoe say they have not received mail in weeks. Carly Bolger said she has not seen consistent delivery since Christmas. "One time and that was last Thursday," she said after visiting the U.S. Post Office located on Al Tahoe Blvd.Pat Frega explains he has received his mail after visiting the post office in person. "The next day I got mail at the house and nothing since," he saidFollowing the multiple rounds of winter blasts, people visited the location after not seeing their mail carrier for weeks. "People have been waiting like two...

