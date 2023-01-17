Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Where to Ice Skate In South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
Nevada Appeal
FISH unveils student housing program in Carson City
Friends in Service Helping – “FISH” – has a new project with long-term goals taking shape on Carson City’s main street: the Student Housing Project. Completion is planned for fall. This program is designed to help single parent families (and others) make ends meet and...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe’s conservation continues (Opinion)
The recent glimpses of clear skies, frosted forests, and Lake Tahoe’s mesmerizing blue hues have a way of perfectly framing nature’s power and beauty. Amidst a series of no less than nine extreme storm systems, we find ourselves simultaneously grateful for the abundance of snow and belittled by the size of the berms.
KOLO TV Reno
New program gives Nevadans a new way to enjoy state parks
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new program that will allow you to borrow a park pass from a local public library for use at a state park is being unveiled by the state of Nevada. The Library Park Passes cover the day use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle...
South Lake Tahoe residents say they haven't received mail in weeks
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – People living in South Lake Tahoe say they have not received mail in weeks. Carly Bolger said she has not seen consistent delivery since Christmas. "One time and that was last Thursday," she said after visiting the U.S. Post Office located on Al Tahoe Blvd.Pat Frega explains he has received his mail after visiting the post office in person. "The next day I got mail at the house and nothing since," he saidFollowing the multiple rounds of winter blasts, people visited the location after not seeing their mail carrier for weeks. "People have been waiting like two...
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
2news.com
Carson River Scenic Views Near Genoa, NV
The River Fork Ranch is an 800 acre preserve with wetlands and wildlife where the east and west forks of the Carson River merge into one. The preserve was purcahsed in 2000 and is owned by The Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and protects beautiful areas like this around the country. Located just down the road from Genoa, where you can grab lunch and do some shopping! Thanks for watching. https://bit.ly/2Svwmqt.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Find your caffeine fix and more at Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Reno Public Market invites community to grand opening weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After 7 years, the Reno Public Market is finally ready to be the premier shopping and dining experience in Reno. It has one of the largest food halls on the West Coast and tons of local retail vendors. Doors officially open Friday, Jan. 20 with tons of activities planned throughout the weekend.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Michelle Head
It is with a sad heart that I make known the passing of my wife, partner and friend, Michelle Head, at her South Lake Tahoe home on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023. Michelle suffered from severe depression and took her life… Michelle Dianne was 61 years old, born on April 18, 1961 in Santa Monica, CA and grew up on the ocean coast in Playa Del Ray, CA. Her family moved to Lakewood, Colorado for her secondary years of school where she became an expert snow skier and a lover of the great outdoors. Michelle later returned to Southern California to attend San Diego State University and USC.
KOLO TV Reno
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect as winter storm works its way through Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The last in a series of snowstorms is working its way through Truckee-Tahoe Thursday morning. Chain controls are in effect on all highways and mountain passes in the region except on U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 through South Lake Tahoe. Palisades Tahoe received 10...
KOLO TV Reno
Hug High School addresses rumors of threats
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Hug High School is addressing rumors circulating amongst students of a “possible incident” taking place at the Sparks school. In a Connect Ed call, principal Cristina Oronoz says school police are investigating and there is not currently any evidence of a credible threat. “Here...
Sierra Sun
Snowpack records falling, but not yet a ‘historic’ winter
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Two skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Heavenly rescued, airlifted to hospital
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two skiers venturing into the backcountry near the boundary of Heavenly Mountain Resort on Thursday were injured in an avalanche, officials said Friday. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alexander Sorey said the two skiers entered an area known as Rattlesnake, located just outside...
963kklz.com
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green by the numbers
Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.
Phys.org
Unprecedented levels of high-severity fire burn in Sierra Nevada
High-severity wildfire is increasing in Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascade forests and has been burning at unprecedented rates compared to the years before Euro-American settlement, according to a study from the Safford Lab at the University of California, Davis and its collaborators. Those rates have especially shot up over the past decade.
