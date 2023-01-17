Read full article on original website
South Lake Tahoe residents say they haven't received mail in weeks
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – People living in South Lake Tahoe say they have not received mail in weeks. Carly Bolger said she has not seen consistent delivery since Christmas. "One time and that was last Thursday," she said after visiting the U.S. Post Office located on Al Tahoe Blvd.Pat Frega explains he has received his mail after visiting the post office in person. "The next day I got mail at the house and nothing since," he saidFollowing the multiple rounds of winter blasts, people visited the location after not seeing their mail carrier for weeks. "People have been waiting like two...
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Obituary: Michelle Head
It is with a sad heart that I make known the passing of my wife, partner and friend, Michelle Head, at her South Lake Tahoe home on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023. Michelle suffered from severe depression and took her life… Michelle Dianne was 61 years old, born on April 18, 1961 in Santa Monica, CA and grew up on the ocean coast in Playa Del Ray, CA. Her family moved to Lakewood, Colorado for her secondary years of school where she became an expert snow skier and a lover of the great outdoors. Michelle later returned to Southern California to attend San Diego State University and USC.
KOLO TV Reno
Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
Nevada Appeal
FISH unveils student housing program in Carson City
Friends in Service Helping – “FISH” – has a new project with long-term goals taking shape on Carson City’s main street: the Student Housing Project. Completion is planned for fall. This program is designed to help single parent families (and others) make ends meet and...
2news.com
Carson River Scenic Views Near Genoa, NV
The River Fork Ranch is an 800 acre preserve with wetlands and wildlife where the east and west forks of the Carson River merge into one. The preserve was purcahsed in 2000 and is owned by The Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and protects beautiful areas like this around the country. Located just down the road from Genoa, where you can grab lunch and do some shopping! Thanks for watching. https://bit.ly/2Svwmqt.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline attorney takes seat on Douglas County Planning Commission
STATELINE, Nev. — Longtime slow growth advocate Jim Slade was narrowly rejected for a full term on the Douglas County Planning Commission on Tuesday. Slade, who regularly comments on development and other issues before the county, was supported by commissioners Walt Nowosad and Danny Tarkanian. Instead, Douglas County commissioners...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Find your caffeine fix and more at Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th
Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
Record-Courier
Meadowdale eatery closes doors
When the restaurant formally known as Hamdogs opened Aug. 3, 1994, it was located right next to the only movie theater in Carson Valley. Last week, the Gardnerville restaurant located in the Meadowdale Center closed after not quite 29 years. The restaurant was named after its signature dish, a large...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EAT This Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Ahi Tuna Poke
To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
Sierra Sun
Snowpack records falling, but not yet a ‘historic’ winter
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Sidellis’ Sticky Fingers
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. The best thing about an anniversary is that it lets you...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Two skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Heavenly rescued, airlifted to hospital
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two skiers venturing into the backcountry near the boundary of Heavenly Mountain Resort on Thursday were injured in an avalanche, officials said Friday. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alexander Sorey said the two skiers entered an area known as Rattlesnake, located just outside...
KCRA.com
2 skiers hurt in backcountry avalanche near Tahoe resort
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Two backcountry skiers were sent to nearby hospitals Thursday in an avalanche outside the boundaries of a Lake Tahoe ski resort. Both skiers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of unknown injuries suffered near Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California. There was no immediate word on their condition.
KOLO TV Reno
Mail delivery issues cause frustration in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been nearly a week and half since residents of a neighborhood in Sparks say they’ve last received their mail. “I had bills in there, they sat in there forever. Today is the 19th, we haven’t had no service on this street since January 10th,” said Al Field, just one of the frustrated residents.
mynews4.com
Feral at Heart looking for volunteers to help build warm shelters for stray cats
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno organization has been working hard to build warm shelters for stray animals for the past few years, and now they need the community’s help. Feral at Heart has been working hard lately to keep feral cats safe and warm...
