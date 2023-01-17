Read full article on original website
IGN
The Most Anticipated Game of 2023: IGN's Readers Have Spoken
2023 is well underway at this point, and with it comes the promise of another year of (hopefully) spectacular games that will make us laugh, cry, and just have the best old time. As it stands (before delays start piling in), we have such potential classics as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and so many more games to look forward to. However, which game are you most excited for? Over the past week, we asked IGN's audience to let us know which games they can't wait to play, and the results are in.
IGN
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct January 2023: How to Watch and What to Expect
Xbox and Bethesda are set to host their very first Developer_Direct on January 25, and the pair promise to reveal a bit more about the future of The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and more. IGN is carrying the stream and, as usual, this watch guide will...
IGN
How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023
Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
Sony Confirms List of 30+ Games Coming to PlayStation VR2 During Its Launch Window
Sony has officially confirmed the launch window lineup for PlayStation VR2 through March 2023, and it includes 13 new titles that haven't been announced for the platform before, including Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite. As detailed on PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will launch on February 22, 2023, and more than...
IGN
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Release Date Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time will be available on mobile devices on January 26, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this physics-based puzzle-matching mobile game, including features like daily challenges, weekly maps, and more, as well as the ability to unlock characters from various Devolver games including Gris, Enter the Gungeon, Hotline Miami, Shadow Warrior, Serious Sam, Reigns and more.
IGN
All Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide covers all of the shortcuts you can find in the game. In total, there are 17 different shortcuts you'll come across while playing. There are four in Dubai, two in Dartmoor, three in Berlin, three in Chongqing, three in Mendoza, and two in the Carpathian Mountains. Finding just 15 of the 17 will get you the Shortcut Killer trophy/achievement as well.
IGN
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - Official Blooming of Forget-Me-Not DLC Switch Launch Trailer
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris' Blooming of Forget-Me-Not DLC is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer to learn more about the story, see enemies, and more, and get ready to join Kirito and Eugeo on a quest to create the ultimate sword.
IGN
NVC Question Block: What Classic Game Did You Miss First Time Around?
Welcome to the inaugural issue of our new, weekly Nintendo Voice Chat column. We're kicking things off by tackling a user-submitted question for our Question Block segment. Listeners of the show are no doubt familiar with the fact we will run into... time constraints... where we can't give your questions the time they deserve. What better way to tackle this problem than to pick one of our favorite user-submitted questions of the week and answer it here?
IGN
Rubber Bandits - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Rubber Bandits is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer to see frantic gameplay and features, like game modes, crossplay, and more, of this party brawler game for 1-4 players.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
He's from a village in Firene known for its tea leaves. He joins Alear's army to become stronger and a better doctor.
IGN
Destiny 2: Interesting Rolls for a Changing Meta - Xur Location & Inventory (Jan. 20-24)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Vigilance Wing, Raiju’s Harness, Armamentarium, and Transversive Steps.
IGN
All Genshin Impact Codes January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage: 20 Essential Tips and Tricks
With the release of Fire Emblem Engage comes a brand new combat system to learn, so we’re here with 20 tips and tricks to help ease you into the characters, classes, and systems!. Fire Emblem Engage introduces a ton of new concepts while also revisiting the classic characters of...
IGN
All Carpathian Mountains Shortcuts
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki guide covers all of the shortcuts you'll find while on the train during the Carpathian Mountains - Untouchable Mission. There are only two on this level, and they're relatively easy to find and unlock. Passenger Car Door. After you've passed the part of...
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns - Official 'The Good, The Bad, and The Undead' Deadpool DLC Trailer
Deadpool teams up with the Midnight Suns in the upcoming The Good, The Bad, and The Undead Deadpool DLC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this first DLC for the tactical RPG, which features Deadpool and his 10 unique Hero abilities, new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and cosmetics for the Merc.
IGN
Which Platform Is Right For You?
Having the right gaming setup can completely transform your gaming experience. But with so many options in platforms, peripherals, and in-game items, it can be tough to know which ones are right for you. Mark Medina is here to break down and compare some of the top Gaming Platforms available right now, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Steamdeck, PC, and Nintendo Switch!
IGN
Nintendo Is Ramping Up Switch Production Ahead of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo is planning to ramp up Switch production in the next fiscal year ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Nintendo has told suppliers and assembly partners that it plans to increase production in financial year 2023/2024, meaning from the beginning of April.
IGN
Your Story - Official Release Date Trailer
Your Story is a heartwarming visual novel within the bounds of the fantasy genre. Players will accompany the main heroine Lia as an inner voice, guiding her through the most critical decisions that shape the world around her. The game has a variety of characters to meet and explore along with its hand-drawn art style and cozy soundtrack. Your Story is available now on PC.
