UT Martin Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin head softball coach Brian Dunn has announced its 2023 schedule which features four tournament appearances, a loaded Ohio Valley Conference slate and 15 home games. The Skyhawks open the year with 50 schedule contests including matchups against three teams which earned...
McFarland Awarded Girls BB Team Plaque
Ali McFarland, with South Fulton Middle and High School, receiving her All-County Girls Basketball Jr. High Team Plaque from Tim Watkins, Director of Schools. Teresa Hutchison photo.
Roger Wade Morris
Mr. Roger Wade Morris, 78, of Union City, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. There will be no services. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Roger was born Tuesday. January 5, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, son of the late...
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010.
W. Earl Brown To Present 2023 Murray State Presidential Lecture
MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State University will welcome W. Earl Brown for the 2023 Presidential Lecture, to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. inside the historic and newly-renovated Lovett Auditorium. The event is a rescheduling of the 2022 Presidential Lecture, which was postponed due to inclement weather.
UT Martin To Host In-Person ACT Prep Workshops
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Office of University Outreach is offering a series of in-person ACT prep courses at the main campus, Parsons Center and Somerville Center. The in-person sessions are four hours long and cover all four topics related to the test. Cost to attend is $50 per person.
Tanner, Bondurant, Carver, Ross To Be Honored
Kick off Discovery Park of America’s 10th birthday year at The 2023 Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser. This event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and others to celebrate the winners, all of whom have deep roots in West Tennessee. The 2023...
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old.
Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36
He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
Westview Future Health Professionals Post Wins
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison.
Lois Harbour
Mrs. Lois Harbour, 81, of Union City, died Wednesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at East-View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
Weakley County Teachers Of Year Selected
The ballots are in, and the 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been selected. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Henry County Man Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison
Memphis, TN – Gary Osborne, 50, of Buchanan, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 210 months in federal. prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges. United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced. the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, on August 15, 2018, members of the Metro...
Victim Airlifted From Scene After Deer Causes Accident
Graves County, Ky.–A Graves County man was seriously injured in a single-car wreck caused by a deer in the roadway. On January 17, 2023 at approximately 7 PM, deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a single vehicle, injury collision on KY 303 near Cuba. Deputy Ben Doran’s investigation showed that Casey Dunaway, 28 of the Cuba area, was northbound on KY 303 operating a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
