Larry Brown Sports

Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract

Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Top MLB Agent Blasts Mets

The Carlos Correa saga regarding where he will sign and for how long finally came to an end this week with word that he had signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent last season. But before that, Correa had been in agreement with two other Major League Baseball clubs, the Mets and the Giants, and Correa's legendary agent is speaking out about the negotiations with the Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
ClutchPoints

Red Sox shortstop plan after Trevor Story injury

After seeing Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox planned on having Trevor Story as their opening day shortstop. However, with Story now undergoing surgery, Boston has come up with a new plan on how they’ll handle the shortstop position. Story underwent surgery on...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade

As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
MIAMI, FL

