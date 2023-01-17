Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Killed on I-81 May Have Purposely Walked Into Traffic, Police Say
An awful situation unfolded on a Central New York highway for several drivers traveling on Interstate 81 in the Syracuse-area. It is believed a pedestrian intentionally walked into a lane of oncoming traffic and was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles. At at this time, New York State Police...
Quick Thinking 11-Year-Old CNY Boy Heroically Prevents Fire From Spreading
It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. To rush into a burning building while others are rushing out is something that must be in the blood. Something instinctive. The instincts of an 11-year-old boy helped prevent a fire from getting any worse. The Willowvale Fire Department...
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand
A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Utica Cops Offer Safety Tips Amid Spate of Delivery Driver Robberies
Officials with the Utica Police Department are offering a list of several safety tips for area food delivery drivers as they continue to investigate multiple robberies. Cops say the incidents have happened at multiple locations across the city, and involve much more than someone simply grabbing the food and running off without proper payment. Instead, Utica Police say in many cases the driver is held-up at gunpoint with the perps robbing them of food, personal property and money.
Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died
Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
Man Indicted for Murder in 2022 Utica Shooting on Armory Drive
An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica. Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.
Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
Syracuse Child, 11, Buying Milk Gunned Down in Drive-By
A tragic shooting death in Syracuse as an 11-year-old girl is gunned down in a drive-by shooting while walking to the store to buy a gallon of milk. Police say it happened on Monday night at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King East and Oakwood Avenue, across from Dr. King Elementary School. Syracuse.com has identified the victim as Brexialee Torres.
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
30 Places to Eat for Cheap in Central New York
With the cost of basically everything going up, fewer people can afford to eat out. There are several places that offer great-tasting food that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. A new study by Moody's Analytics reveals that the average American is spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation. Families are spending $72 more on food. Utilities are up nearly 50 bucks and Healthcare rose almost $20 a month. The only thing that didn't see a huge jump in price is booze. It's only gone up $2.67.
Sentimental Favorite Found In Oneida Antique Mall
As I am out exploring, I can't help but stop whenever I see a sign for antiques. I find myself more in love with buying old stuff than new stuff every day. I get even more excited when I see that the store in question is not just a small little place with a few items, but an antique mall, with various vendors and options. That was how I discovered The Electric Chic.
Brother & Sister Team Open New Restaurant in Sangertown Square Mall
There's a new dining option when you're shopping at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford thanks to a brother-sister team. Jibril’s Kitchen is now open in Center Court. The latest restaurant offers authentic Halal cuisine. What is Halal Mean. What does halal mean? It's not 'Arabic food' as many...
