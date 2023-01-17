ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend

Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New Washington Heights neighborhood continues pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For years now, residents in the historically Black New Washington Heights neighborhood have been pushing against the construction of a Greenlink bus maintenance facility. Construction for the project is already underway but neighbors aren’t backing out of the fight. They’re also demanding answers from Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced. The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!. Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport. The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Missing 79-year-old Greenville County woman found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Fry was found safe, deputies said. No other details were released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Runway Café announces episode air date on Food Network show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air date for the restaurant’s feature on the Food Network’s hit show “Restaurant Impossible”. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

One injured – Old Pelzer Road

One person was injured Wednesday night in a single vehicle wreck on Old Pelzer Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital after his car struck a tree. Piedmont firefighters along with state troopers and Greenville county EMS responded to the wreck.
PIEDMONT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy