FOX Carolina
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County
One worker is being rushed to the hospital after an incident along Westfield Street in Greenville. From potholes to patches to cracks in the pavement, these are some of the concerns drivers are dealing with along Fews Bridge Road and we're asking questions.
WYFF4.com
Greenville family gets front-row seat to downtown emergency rescue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Kent family was getting ready for a quiet Thursday evening at home at District West Apartments, when the day took a turn. "And then we had all this excitement," Wade Kent said. "There were two people in buckets. They were painting the roof over our...
FOX Carolina
PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend
Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
FOX Carolina
New Washington Heights neighborhood continues pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For years now, residents in the historically Black New Washington Heights neighborhood have been pushing against the construction of a Greenlink bus maintenance facility. Construction for the project is already underway but neighbors aren’t backing out of the fight. They’re also demanding answers from Greenville...
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
FOX Carolina
Remembering Operation Desert Storm and women in the Gulf War-era
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
Moe’s Original BBQ set to open second Upstate location in Spartanburg
Moe's Original BBQ said that they are opening a second location in Spartanburg by the end of January.
FOX Carolina
Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced. The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
FOX Carolina
Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!. Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport. The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
FOX Carolina
Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening. The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street. Officers said two workers were...
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
Cherokee Co. Council approves bid for $4.6 million animal shelter
After years of discussion, Cherokee County will soon have a new animal shelter.
WYFF4.com
Missing 79-year-old Greenville County woman found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.: Mary Ann Fry was found safe, deputies said. No other details were released. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 79-year-old woman. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday on...
FOX Carolina
Runway Café announces episode air date on Food Network show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air date for the restaurant’s feature on the Food Network’s hit show “Restaurant Impossible”. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge...
thejournalonline.com
One injured – Old Pelzer Road
One person was injured Wednesday night in a single vehicle wreck on Old Pelzer Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital after his car struck a tree. Piedmont firefighters along with state troopers and Greenville county EMS responded to the wreck.
