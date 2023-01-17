Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Woman Missing From Chicago Area Since 2017, Remains Found
Not the ending that friends and family were looking for, but a missing persons story from the Chicago area has an ending. DuPageCountySheriff. Sad news in the DuPage County, IL area as the remains of a local woman missing since 2017 have been found. Here was the post from the...
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
Darlington police search for 75-year-old not seen for 3 months
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A retired teacher who frequently travels between his homes in Darlington, Wisconsin, and Seward, Alaska, has not been seen in more than three months and authorities are asking for help locating him. On Wednesday, the Darlington Police Dept. asked people to be on the lookout...
Chicago woman killed in crash involving semi on Interstate 88, Illinois State Police say
A Chicago woman was killed in a crash on the Interstate 88 early Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.
