The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO