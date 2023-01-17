ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Connect Transit reveals new designs for buses, updates on switch to electric buses

On Jan. 6, Connect Transit revealed a new Redbird-themed design for two of its buses that was created in collaboration with Illinois State University. Aubrey Staton, marketing manager of Connect Transit, offered some insight for the design process and inspiration behind these designs. “Heartland and ISU both designed their buses...
NORMAL, IL
Graduate Workers Union prepares for second contract campaign with ISU

Illinois State University's Graduate Workers Union (GWU) is set to begin bargaining for its second contract this winter ahead of its first contract expiring this summer. According to press release from the union, this second contract campaign, "Professionals Not Apprentices," aims to recognize the value and revenue graduate workers produce as instructors, teaching assistants and researchers.
NORMAL, IL
ISU shows award-winning documentary "Central Park Five"

Illinois State University held a showing of Ken Burn’s “Central Park Five” on Wednesday in the Braden Auditorium of the Bone Student Center. The documentary is based on the wrongful arrest and conviction of five Black and Latinx teenagers in 1989 and the role of the media in the trial.
Despite own stressors, graduate students at ISU look to aid mental health among peers

Mental health, especially among students, has become a major talking point across the country over the years. However, the conversations tend to surround “traditional students,” meaning high school or undergraduate students. Despite often being left out of the conversation, graduate students can face some of the highest levels...
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Illinois State women's basketball is facing off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 6:30 p.m. Friday at CEFCU Arena. This game is the "Pack the Arena" game as well as a blackout event. As...
NORMAL, IL
Knight's experience helping ISU men's basketball navigate season of change

A collegiate career filled with change has molded Seneca Knight into a gritty fifth-year guard for Illinois State men's basketball as he helps the Redbirds navigate their first year under Ryan Pedon with his abundant experience. Looking in the transfer portal after being named head coach at ISU, Pedon was...
NORMAL, IL
Reyes, Feltzer take home weekly MVC swimming and diving honors

After Illinois State Swimming and Diving dualed UNI, sophomores Eva Reyes and Emma Feltzer took home Missouri Valley Conference weekly awards for their performances in the meet. As a six-time honoree, Reyes collected her second MVC Diver of the week this season. She also recorded her fourth sweep of the...
NORMAL, IL

