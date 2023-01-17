Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Connect Transit reveals new designs for buses, updates on switch to electric buses
On Jan. 6, Connect Transit revealed a new Redbird-themed design for two of its buses that was created in collaboration with Illinois State University. Aubrey Staton, marketing manager of Connect Transit, offered some insight for the design process and inspiration behind these designs. “Heartland and ISU both designed their buses...
videtteonline.com
Normal Town Council approves Carden Springs housing development; 477 residential units
The Normal Town Council approved an annexation agreement for a new housing development at its meeting Tuesday night. The housing development, Carden Springs, will be built on about 36 acres or land at the northwest corner of Towanda Avenue and Beech Street. In the approved agreement, the property for the...
videtteonline.com
Graduate Workers Union prepares for second contract campaign with ISU
Illinois State University's Graduate Workers Union (GWU) is set to begin bargaining for its second contract this winter ahead of its first contract expiring this summer. According to press release from the union, this second contract campaign, "Professionals Not Apprentices," aims to recognize the value and revenue graduate workers produce as instructors, teaching assistants and researchers.
videtteonline.com
ISU shows award-winning documentary "Central Park Five"
Illinois State University held a showing of Ken Burn’s “Central Park Five” on Wednesday in the Braden Auditorium of the Bone Student Center. The documentary is based on the wrongful arrest and conviction of five Black and Latinx teenagers in 1989 and the role of the media in the trial.
videtteonline.com
Despite own stressors, graduate students at ISU look to aid mental health among peers
Mental health, especially among students, has become a major talking point across the country over the years. However, the conversations tend to surround “traditional students,” meaning high school or undergraduate students. Despite often being left out of the conversation, graduate students can face some of the highest levels...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Illinois State women's basketball is facing off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 6:30 p.m. Friday at CEFCU Arena. This game is the "Pack the Arena" game as well as a blackout event. As...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball misses chance to force overtime, falls 65-63 to Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Illinois State men's basketball fell victim to another stellar individual performance in a loss to Northern Iowa as Trey Campbell's 6-for-7 3-point shooting willed the Panthers to a 65-63 win Wednesday at the McLeod Center. Joe Petrakis missed a 3-pointer to tie the game as...
videtteonline.com
MCHD reports two new deaths; 128 new cases of COVID-19 since Jan. 13
The McLean County Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 since Jan. 13, bringing the total number of deaths in McLean County to 417. The deaths a female in her 80s and a female in her 90s, both were associated with long-term care. MCHD is also reporting...
videtteonline.com
Knight's experience helping ISU men's basketball navigate season of change
A collegiate career filled with change has molded Seneca Knight into a gritty fifth-year guard for Illinois State men's basketball as he helps the Redbirds navigate their first year under Ryan Pedon with his abundant experience. Looking in the transfer portal after being named head coach at ISU, Pedon was...
videtteonline.com
Reyes, Feltzer take home weekly MVC swimming and diving honors
After Illinois State Swimming and Diving dualed UNI, sophomores Eva Reyes and Emma Feltzer took home Missouri Valley Conference weekly awards for their performances in the meet. As a six-time honoree, Reyes collected her second MVC Diver of the week this season. She also recorded her fourth sweep of the...
