LOCAL SPORTS 1-19-23
The Yankton Gazelles basketball team returns to the court tonight as they travel to Sioux Falls Roosevelt to take on the Rough Riders. Tipoff is currently set for 7:00 PM this evening, and coverage can be found on KYNT and KYNTV beginning with the pregame show at 6:30. Bryce Ladwig will be on the call.
Snow Storm Expected to Hit Yankton Area Wednesday Afternoon
A major snow storm is expected to hit Southeastern South Dakota Wednesday afternoon. Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that the Yankton area could see 6-10 inches of snow. Mundt expects snowfall to end overnight, but forecasts areas of blowing snow with wind gusts over 30 mph tonight and tomorrow morning.
Another Snow Storm Hits
The Yankton area was hit by another snow storm Wednesday night. Matthew Dux (Dukes), from the National Weather Service, describes the storm and road conditions…. Dux talks about what all of this snow will do for the drought…. Dux also noted that the river levels should also get closer to...
