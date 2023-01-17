The Yankton Gazelles basketball team returns to the court tonight as they travel to Sioux Falls Roosevelt to take on the Rough Riders. Tipoff is currently set for 7:00 PM this evening, and coverage can be found on KYNT and KYNTV beginning with the pregame show at 6:30. Bryce Ladwig will be on the call.

YANKTON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO