FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina
Greenville mentoring collaborative
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. SLED is investigating after a suspect was shot inside...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
FOX Carolina
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County
One worker is being rushed to the hospital after an incident along Westfield Street in Greenville. From potholes to patches to cracks in the pavement, these are some of the concerns drivers are dealing with along Fews Bridge Road and we're asking questions.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Missing Greenville County woman found safe
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 79-year-old woman was found on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was located and is safe.
FOX Carolina
Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville
More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening. The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street. Officers said two workers were...
FOX Carolina
Remembering Operation Desert Storm and women in the Gulf War-era
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night. Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road. Jackson was last seen...
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
FOX Carolina
PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend
Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
FOX Carolina
Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
FOX Carolina
Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Bojangles releasing hard sweet tea. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
Moe’s Original BBQ set to open second Upstate location in Spartanburg
Moe's Original BBQ said that they are opening a second location in Spartanburg by the end of January.
Gas leak shuts down road in Spartanburg Co.
A gas leak shut down a road Thursday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
FOX Carolina
Cold case unit identifies Greenville County woman’s killer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. On June 5, 2000, Sharon Anschutz was working at John Butler Dry Cleaners on Easley Bridge Road when she...
