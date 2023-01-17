ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville mentoring collaborative

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night. Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road. Jackson was last seen...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen leaving work Monday. Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 South Blackstock Road, according to deputies. The Sheriff’s Office said Ray was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend

Sixty-two pages form a scathing attack on a key part of the state's case. Ten Anderson County charities will benefit from the big night and they’re hoping you buy in. Not only will there be fun games, good food and drinks, but they're also raffling off a Nissan Rouge.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
FOX Carolina

Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Bojangles releasing hard sweet tea. Updated:...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago. The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

