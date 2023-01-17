ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday, moving up two spots after Temple knocked off No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
On3.com

Resume building: Auburn projecting as a 5 seed, 7th-toughest schedule remaining

It was another productive week for Auburn basketball as the Tigers went 2-0 on the road, winning at LSU and South Carolina by double digits. It's only the fifth time in program history winning back-to-back road games by double digits, so regardless of the competition, it was a good week. Auburn stretches their winning streak to five games, finishing the easiest part of their conference schedule. It gets really difficult from here on out, starting this week with third-place Texas A&M and battle-tested West Virginia (who has already played 11 Quad I games, going 3-8 thus far). Each Monday, we’ll take a look at Auburn’s resume as Bruce Pearl’s squad fights for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons, and would be fifth appearance in the last six years, if not for the COVID-shortened season.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy