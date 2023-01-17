Read full article on original website
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind
Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll on Monday, moving up two spots after Temple knocked off No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago.
Aaron Rodgers to the Patriots? NFL insider thinks it would be ‘very Belichickian.’
Could Belichick and Rodgers team up in New England?. The Patriots’ offensive issues were no secret this year, and some think they have a lot to do with the quarterback position. Mac Jones dealt with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays, an offensive line that struggled to protect...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Andalusia 4-star RB J'Marion Burnette, 3-star DL Landen Marshall visiting Auburn on Saturday
Four-star RB J'Marion Burnette and three-star DL Landen Marshall, two of the top recruits in Alabama, will be in Auburn on Saturday.
Resume building: Auburn projecting as a 5 seed, 7th-toughest schedule remaining
It was another productive week for Auburn basketball as the Tigers went 2-0 on the road, winning at LSU and South Carolina by double digits. It's only the fifth time in program history winning back-to-back road games by double digits, so regardless of the competition, it was a good week. Auburn stretches their winning streak to five games, finishing the easiest part of their conference schedule. It gets really difficult from here on out, starting this week with third-place Texas A&M and battle-tested West Virginia (who has already played 11 Quad I games, going 3-8 thus far). Each Monday, we’ll take a look at Auburn’s resume as Bruce Pearl’s squad fights for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons, and would be fifth appearance in the last six years, if not for the COVID-shortened season.
North Carolina commit Elliot Cadeau, "We got everything in this class"
North Carolina currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 On3 Team Rankings. Elliot Cadeau is the point guard of the group. The 6-foot-1, 2024 On3 Consensus five-star committed to Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels in late December over offers from Texas Tech, Texas, Syracuse, Kansas, and more.
Lamont Paris says getting to free throw line was a point of emphasis against Auburn
Lamont Paris changed some things up on Saturday, making it a point of emphasis for South Carolina against Auburn to get to the free throw line more often. While it didn’t amount to a victory, the Gamecocks shot 19-24 at the line, and will be looking to improve upon that as the season progresses.
