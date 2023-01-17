It was another productive week for Auburn basketball as the Tigers went 2-0 on the road, winning at LSU and South Carolina by double digits. It's only the fifth time in program history winning back-to-back road games by double digits, so regardless of the competition, it was a good week. Auburn stretches their winning streak to five games, finishing the easiest part of their conference schedule. It gets really difficult from here on out, starting this week with third-place Texas A&M and battle-tested West Virginia (who has already played 11 Quad I games, going 3-8 thus far). Each Monday, we’ll take a look at Auburn’s resume as Bruce Pearl’s squad fights for their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons, and would be fifth appearance in the last six years, if not for the COVID-shortened season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO