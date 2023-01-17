City of Birmingham holding supply drive to help Selma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — There is a long road to recovery for the city of Selma after a tornado brought devastation to the area last week.

Emergency responders remain on the ground to help those in need, and the city of Birmingham is sending aid.

Birmingham is holding a supply drive Tuesday-Thursday from 7:30 am to 4 pm at the Boutwell Auditorium.

Operations Manager for Birmingham, Don Lupo, tells CBS 42 the goal is to fill up as many trailers as possible to help assist those in need.

“If we fill up the truck across the street, it will go tomorrow; we’ll replace it with an empty one; if we fill that one up, it will go Thursday, and we’ll go on Friday if we need to,” Lupo said.

Christian Service Mission and Weil Wrecker Service partnered with Birmingham for the supply drive.

Below is a list of requested items:

Body wash

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies

Coats and jackets (please, no other clothing items)

Deodorant

Diapers (both adult and baby)

Feminine hygiene products

First aid supplies

Paper towels

Snacks

Toilet paper

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Towels (face and body)

Work gloves

