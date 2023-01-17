Montinar named ECU cornerbacks coach/defensive pass game coordinator

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jules Montinar has been named cornerback coach and defensive pass game coordinator at East Carolina according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Tuesday.



Montinar’s appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 14-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent one-year full-time assignment at American Athletic Conference member Temple where he served as the cornerbacks coach in 2022.



“Jules is a high-character person who will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and staff,” Houston said. “He has a reputation as a dynamic recruiter and coach, who brings a wealth of experience in developing young men both on and off the field. We’re excited to welcome Jules and his family to Greenville and Pirate Nation.”



Prior to Temple, Montinar served as the cornerbacks coach at Florida for one season where he mentored a unit that ranked No. 1 in pass defense in SEC play. That group improved from a ninth place ranking in 2020.



In 2020, Montinar was at South Florida as cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator. The Bulls finished the season ranked fifth in The American in pass defense (229.0 ypg) and second with 10 interceptions. Montinar spent the 2019 season as a defensive quality control assistant at Georgia where the Bulldogs completed a 12-2 season and secured a top five national ranking with a 26-14 Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

From 2016-18, Montinar spent three seasons as cornerbacks coach at Texas State, adding special teams coordinator duties in 2018. The Bobcats’ kick return defense jumped from 108th to 14th in the national rankings, while their kick return offense improved from 125th to 52nd and their punt return average went from 68th to 32nd in his lone season leading the special teams. Montinar established himself as an elite recruiter earning 247Sports’ 2017 Sun Belt Recruiter-of-the-Year honors.



While at James Madison from 2014-15, he coached a group that broke up 59 passes, collected 14 interceptions (returning six of them for touchdowns) while forcing and recovering eight fumbles in 2015. In all, his unit collected 22 turnovers and scored seven touchdowns. The dukes’ corners led the FCS with four pick-sixes in 2014. Montinar helped produce all-conference cornerback Taylor Reynolds, who earned first-team honors in 2015 and second team in 2014.

Montinar spent two years as a graduate assistant coaching the defense at Alabama (2012-13), working alongside Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. In his first year, the Crimson Tide won the BCS National Championship Game after beating Notre Dame. The 2012 Tide defense posted four shutouts and held six opponents to 10 points or less while leading the nation in rush defense, total defense and scoring defense. He also helped Alabama finish the 2013 season with an 11-2 record and earn a berth to the Sugar Bowl.



Montinar also served as a graduate assistant at Purdue (2011) and prior to that was a defensive backs coach and assistant special teams coach at Lake Erie College (2010). He began his coaching career working with linebackers and defensive ends at his alma mater, Eastern Kentucky (2008-09). While there, he took part in the NFL’s summer coaching internship program with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2007 and 2008.

A native of Naples, Fla., Montinar graduated from Eastern Kentucky in 2009, earning both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in sports management. He was an all-state safety at Naples High and as a senior (2002) he was named the Naples Daily News and Southwest Florida Defensive Player-of-the-Year. He helped lead Naples to the Florida Class 5A state championship as a junior (2001).



Montinar began his collegiate playing career at West Virginia before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. He participated in a pair of Gator Bowls while at WVU before heading to EKU, where he was a starting defensive back and special teams captain, he won an Ohio Valley Conference championship as a senior (2007) before winning another as a coach (2008) the following season. He and his wife, Brittany, have a son, Madden, and daughter, Maya.

