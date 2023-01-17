Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, Wilmington 43
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a seven-game losing streak to cross-county and Southern Buckeye Conference American Division rival Wilmington with a 50-43 victory at Brian P. Mudd Court Friday. Wilmington (3-12, 2-5) has lost 11 straight since beating Massie 38-37 Dec. 9. The Falcons move to 7-10 overall and...
wnewsj.com
Blan JV girls fall to Western Brown 40-28
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Western Brown 40-28 Thursday night. Coach Bob Reveal said his team played a consistent game but didn’t shoot very well. Madison Gillman had six points, connecting on two three-pointers. Ali Trovillo, Desiree Abbott and Shelby Panetta...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 9-0 in SBAAC after win over Goshen
GOSHEN — Wilmington improved to 9-0 in the SBAAC American Division with a win over Goshen Thursday in girls bowling action at Eastgate Lanes. The Lady Hurricane had a 2371 to Goshen’s 1981. Kylie Fisher led the way with a 438 two-game series. In the boys match, Wilmington...
wnewsj.com
BHS girls win nail-biter over Rockets 1564 to 1563
WILMINGTON — Going down to the final frame of the final baker game, the Blanchester girls edged Clermont Northeastern by one pin Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. The SBAAC National Division match ended with BHS on top 1564 to 1563. “I have no fingernails left,” Blanchester coach Paul Jackson...
wnewsj.com
Furious rally falls short for WC women 68-62
WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team nearly climbed out of a 23-point hole, but Otterbein University held on for a 68-62 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at the Rike Center Wednesday evening. Wilmington shot 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) for the game, but made just two three-pointers. The...
wnewsj.com
Massie 8th grade girls top East Clinton 30-13
LEES CREEK — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 30-13 Tuesday night at the EC gym. Azlynn Green and Shelby Randolph led a host of Falcons in the scorebook with seven points each. Alyssa Sandlin had five points while Taylor Collett and Karley Goodin scored...
wnewsj.com
Massie boys post league best score in win over Lions
CINCINNATI — With an SBAAC best team score, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond Wednesday night at Cherry Grove Lanes. The Falcons had 2830 while the Lions bowled 2654, which is the best total in the league by a team other than Clinton-Massie, according to the SBAAC website. “Tonight was a...
wnewsj.com
EC complete regular league season unbeaten 12-0
GEORGETOWN — With a more than 700-pin win, East Clinton wrapped up an unbeaten SBAAC National Division regular season Wednesday against Felicity. Bowling at Community Lanes in Georgetown, the Astros were easy winners 2501 to 1756. The girls won by forfeit. Lily Beers had a 326 series. The EC...
wnewsj.com
Otterbein overwhelms WC men 81-49
WILMINGTON — Otterbein left no doubt Wednesday with an 81-49 victory over Wilmington at Fred Raizk Arena. Otterbein’s Alex Hannah led all scorers with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Izaiah Cathey led Wilmington with 11 points. The Cardinals jumped out to a 15-2 lead after four minutes, a...
wnewsj.com
WHS January Students of the Month
The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:. Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂
wnewsj.com
First Ohio State Fair concert announced
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced that “KIDZ BOP” will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the...
wnewsj.com
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center reorganizes
The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) held its organizational meeting on Jan. 17 at the SOESC Wilmington office. Richard Peck was elected president of the board, succeeding Roy Hill. Dr. Norma Kirby was elected vice president for 2023. Ruth Ann Ruth was appointed to serve as the board’s legislative...
wnewsj.com
ECHS begins fundraiser for spring musical
SABINA — East Clinton High School is looking for help with its creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky production. Kristi Grover, director of the East Clinton High spring musical, “The Addams Family,” sent a letter asking for help in raising funds through a patron drive. In the letter,...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
wnewsj.com
Fiesta Veracruz to host fundraiser for PAWS Humane Society
Are you looking for a delicious meal and want to help animals? Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m.–10 p.m., present a fundraiser flyer or show a post from the...
wnewsj.com
OSHP: No serious injuries in SR 73 accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 73 near Collett Road near Waynesville. According to OSHP, there were no life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Thursday afternoon.
wnewsj.com
Murphy Theatre to hold open house Feb. 4
The Murphy Theatre is hosting its first “Coffee and Conversations, with Donuts” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. The open house is for anyone interested in learning more about the inner workings of the theatre and will begin with complimentary donuts and coffee in Charlie’s, the theatre’s concession area.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club promotes rabbit industry
The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met Sunday, Jan. 15 for a pizza and bowling party along with receiving their 4-H achievement certificates from the 2022 year. A meeting was held recently as well for the Clinton County Fur and Feather Youth ARBA club. It is a youth charter club of the American Rabbit Breeders’ Association (ARBA) and is not connected with the 4-H program. Officers for the Youth ARBA club were elected at a recent meeting as well. The Youth ARBA club promotes the rabbit industry and serves to fund raise for the 4-H rabbit club and the 4-H rabbit division at the fair.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County showcased at American Farm Bureau Convention
From Jan. 6-11, five individuals from Clinton County Farm Bureau attended the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Clinton County Farm Bureau won a County Activities of Excellence award and was able to showcase its efforts at the AFBF Convention trade show. This year,...
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
