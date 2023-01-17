The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO