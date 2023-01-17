Read full article on original website
CentraCare, U of M Planning Medical School for Central MN
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare and the University of Minnesota are working on creating a new medical school based here in central Minnesota. CentraCare would provide the clinical rotations for the medical students while the University would provide the academic component. The U of M already has medical school...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota districts phasing out Online School options
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely...
arizonasuntimes.com
Dumped Professor Sues Minnesota College for Calling Her Muhammad Depiction ‘Islamophobic’
A small liberal arts college with social-justice roots. A community member accused of career-ending discrimination against a minority. And an administration that repeatedly trumpets those accusations, which were made by student activists and hinged on an extreme interpretation of a largely undisputed factual record. Those circumstances cost Ohio’s Oberlin College...
Government Technology
Does Oregon Need a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence?
Dawn Russ is city recorder for Glendale, Ore., a small 875-person city that is only now recovering from a 2016 ransomware attack. “The ransomware was terrible,” Russ told Government Technology. Russ had only been on the job for six months when she returned from a meeting to find her...
Government Technology
Ohio Announces $12M for Telecom Workforce Efforts
(TNS) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation has announced that $12 million in grant funding through two programs will be allocated towards supporting Ohio's Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership as it works to implement the state's broadband and 5G workforce strategy.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota hiring 300 employees to manage Medicaid program, ending contract with Amerigroup
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is bringing on 300 employees to manage back-office work for its Medicaid programs, ending its contract with Amerigroup to manage these services, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19. According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota's human services department issued eight corrective action plans to...
ktoe.com
New Program Aimed At Helping Minnesota Medical Providers Avoid Racial Bias
(Edina, MN) — A unique program is aimed at helping Minnesota medical providers avoid racial bias. Children’s Minnesota is one of the first health systems to use live actor simulation to train providers to confront racial bias in medical care. Encounters are staged at the system’s Simulation Center in Edina. The program began two years ago in response to poorer outcomes for people of color, a trend that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
CentraCare, U of M share plans to attract more doctors to rural communities
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — When it comes to health care in rural communities, in some cases, people are having to wait months just to get in for things like physicals, while some have to travel miles to see a specialist. The American Medical Association says the country could be...
Government Technology
Indiana Doles Out $2.2M in STEM Grant Funding
(TNS) — The Indiana Department of Education recently announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom,...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.
Government Technology
What’s New in Digital Equity: Ohio Taps OSU for Broadband Partnership
This week in “What’s New in Digital Equity” — our weekly look at government digital equity and broadband news — we have a number of interesting items, which you can jump to with the links below:. OHIO TAPS OSU FOR BROADBAND PARTNERSHIP. Last week, Ohio...
Government Technology
New Leader of California Cities IT Group Outlines Priorities
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The new leader of a California municipal technology association is vowing to maintain the group’s principles, priorities and...
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
Government Technology
Commentary: A Familiar Face Returns to FI$Cal in a Bigger Role
Subbarao Mupparaju published this commentary Thursday on the website of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal), where he formerly served as chief information officer and where he now serves as chief deputy director. Earlier this month, I was happy to be welcomed back to the Department of FI$Cal (FI$Cal)...
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
Government Technology
California Tech a Big Part of GT100 2023
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. With full-bore pandemic mode receding into the rearview mirror and recession — and budget shortfall — clouds on...
fox9.com
St. Paul re-plowing apology, explanation offered from public works director
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw is just as upset as you are with the incomplete and insufficient re-plowing of the city’s streets. Kershaw published a social media apology to St. Paul residents on Wednesday, the morning after the first day of a snow removal and street plowing effort that falls between the early week rain and melting and the late week snow that’s on the way.
Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting
Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
