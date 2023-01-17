Read full article on original website
New Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner settling in on the job
Former St. Joseph dentist Scott Nelson easily won his election bid to become the new Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner, succeeding Lee Sawyer, who decided not to run again after serving in the role for four years. Nelson says one of the biggest things he’s had to do during his early...
Elk numbers continue to grow in Missouri
Conservation officials are making strides in getting the elk population back in Missouri. The elk population is in a good place conservation officials say after efforts to revitalize the animal in Missouri. Deer and Elk program leader Jason Isabel says his department in association with several others have been working...
State reports death at St. Joseph prison
The Missouri Department of Corrections says an offender died at Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center Thursday morning. According to the department of corrections, 59-year-old Jerry McGinnis was pronounced dead at 9:15 a.m. McGinnis was serving two seven-year sentences for possession of a controlled substance, a seven-year sentence for forgery,...
St. Joseph police report progress in attempting to fill vacancies
Progress might just be coming as the St. Joseph Police. Department attempts to fill more than 20 vacancies on the force. Interim Police Chief Dave Hart reports the department has four. rookie officers beginning course work in the Law Enforcement Academy at. Missouri Western State University. The department is also...
St. Joseph man severely injured in hit and run
A hit and run on 22nd Street in St. Joseph has left. a St. Joseph man with serious injuries. St. Joseph police report a vehicle struck the pedestrian on. South 22nd Street south of 11th Street Road around. midnight. The vehicle left the scene. Police describe the victim as a...
St. Joseph Police investigating suspicious death Wednesday evening
Officers are currently investigating a suspicious death after discovering the victim early Wednesday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department reports that just after 5:30am this morning, officers responded to a call at 2410 S. 20th street on a report of a disturbance possibly involving a dead person. When officers arrived,...
Play bingo, win prizes, learn more about downtown St. Joseph
Several downtown business owners have been exploring ways to draw more attention to downtown St. Joseph, and they seem to have found a way. A first-time event has already begun drawing more people to downtown St. Joseph’s many shops and boutiques. Downtown Bingo was created as a fun way...
