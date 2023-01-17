Read full article on original website
Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
Baltimore Officer Keona Holley legacy and life remembered
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was just before Christmas of 2021, when a mother of four left her house, never to see her children again. Keona Holley had only been a Baltimore police officer for two years when she was ambushed and shot by two men while sitting in her patrol car.
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out your pixie dust, suit up as your favorite superhero or dress up as a princess and head over to the Harford County Public Library. The library is hosting its annual "Fairy Tale, Superhero and Ninja Festival" this Friday. CEO of Harford County Library Mary...
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor
The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
Windy end to week with mainly rain by end of weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 20 — A windy end to the week with rain by the end of the weekend. Friday is a cold and blustery with highs in the chilly mid to upper 40s and wind chills closer to 40. Saturday stays dry and breezy...
Jobs report reveals the importance of career development
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — January is normally a time many people reevaluate their career opportunities and added benefits on the job. In a new jobs report released by UPS, out of 3,000 employees and managers surveyed, 35% said their overall ambitions decreased over the past three years.
Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led...
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
Tagovailoa returning to Maryland for senior season
A simple statement from Taulia Tagovailoa about his future, "I'm not done yet." The quarterback announced on social media after taking some time to think about his future, he is returning to Maryland for his senior season in 2023. Tagovailoa, in three seasons, set Maryland career records for passing yards...
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
State House Spotlight: Juvenile Justice Reform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For this week's State House Spotlight, concerns and confusion surrounding the juvenile justice reform law that took effect in June. Some communities decry the lack of consequences for 12-year-olds and under who break the law. State senator Jill Carter joined Fox 45 News to discuss the...
Gov. Moore says school accountability will be 'necessary' for students to perform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after taking the oath of office, Maryland’s newest leader, Gov. Wes Moore, answered questions from the press before celebrating with 11,000 of his supporters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Noting he was ready to get to work, Moore said public safety would be one...
Baltimore City State's Attorney Bates to Announce Update in High-Profile Case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new City State's Attorney announced Friday he's seeking life without parole in two, high profile homicides and plans to personally prosecute each case. This, as past of SAO Ivan Bates' promise to more aggressively go after repeat violent offenders and better protect the people of...
