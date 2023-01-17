ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Officer Keona Holley legacy and life remembered

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was just before Christmas of 2021, when a mother of four left her house, never to see her children again. Keona Holley had only been a Baltimore police officer for two years when she was ambushed and shot by two men while sitting in her patrol car.
BALTIMORE, MD
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
CATONSVILLE, MD
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out your pixie dust, suit up as your favorite superhero or dress up as a princess and head over to the Harford County Public Library. The library is hosting its annual "Fairy Tale, Superhero and Ninja Festival" this Friday. CEO of Harford County Library Mary...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor

The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
TOWSON, MD
Windy end to week with mainly rain by end of weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 20 — A windy end to the week with rain by the end of the weekend. Friday is a cold and blustery with highs in the chilly mid to upper 40s and wind chills closer to 40. Saturday stays dry and breezy...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jobs report reveals the importance of career development

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — January is normally a time many people reevaluate their career opportunities and added benefits on the job. In a new jobs report released by UPS, out of 3,000 employees and managers surveyed, 35% said their overall ambitions decreased over the past three years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led...
MADISON, WI
Governor avoids juvenile crime crisis in inaugural address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There was disappointment among juvenile justice advocates who had hoped Maryland's new governor would've addressed the juvenile crime crisis in his inaugural address. "I know what it feels like to have handcuffs on my wrists," said Governor Wes Moore in his first address as Maryland's chief...
MARYLAND STATE
Tagovailoa returning to Maryland for senior season

A simple statement from Taulia Tagovailoa about his future, "I'm not done yet." The quarterback announced on social media after taking some time to think about his future, he is returning to Maryland for his senior season in 2023. Tagovailoa, in three seasons, set Maryland career records for passing yards...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
State House Spotlight: Juvenile Justice Reform

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For this week's State House Spotlight, concerns and confusion surrounding the juvenile justice reform law that took effect in June. Some communities decry the lack of consequences for 12-year-olds and under who break the law. State senator Jill Carter joined Fox 45 News to discuss the...
BALTIMORE, MD

