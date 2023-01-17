ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor

The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out your pixie dust, suit up as your favorite superhero or dress up as a princess and head over to the Harford County Public Library. The library is hosting its annual "Fairy Tale, Superhero and Ninja Festival" this Friday. CEO of Harford County Library Mary...
Baltimore Officer Keona Holley legacy and life remembered

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was just before Christmas of 2021, when a mother of four left her house, never to see her children again. Keona Holley had only been a Baltimore police officer for two years when she was ambushed and shot by two men while sitting in her patrol car.
Windy end to week with mainly rain by end of weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 20 — A windy end to the week with rain by the end of the weekend. Friday is a cold and blustery with highs in the chilly mid to upper 40s and wind chills closer to 40. Saturday stays dry and breezy...
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
Mild midweek before rain returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. January 18 — Milder midweek before rain returns to Baltimore. Wednesday is partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. Another risk of rain arrives Thursday with a new weather-maker moving into Maryland. Plan on soaking rain throughout the...
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led...
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
Russell scores 18 as Towson downs N.C. A&T 79-67

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nygal Russell scored 18 points as Towson beat N.C. A&T 79-67 on Thursday night. Russell shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Sekou Sylla recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
