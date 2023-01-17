Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Incorporate tropical plants in your winter décor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're looking for a new way to add excitement to your winter decor, try adding tropical plants. District Manager from Bell Nursery Carol Jacobs shares a variety and shares some care tips.
foxbaltimore.com
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
foxbaltimore.com
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor
The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
foxbaltimore.com
Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out your pixie dust, suit up as your favorite superhero or dress up as a princess and head over to the Harford County Public Library. The library is hosting its annual "Fairy Tale, Superhero and Ninja Festival" this Friday. CEO of Harford County Library Mary...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Officer Keona Holley legacy and life remembered
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was just before Christmas of 2021, when a mother of four left her house, never to see her children again. Keona Holley had only been a Baltimore police officer for two years when she was ambushed and shot by two men while sitting in her patrol car.
foxbaltimore.com
Windy end to week with mainly rain by end of weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. January 20 — A windy end to the week with rain by the end of the weekend. Friday is a cold and blustery with highs in the chilly mid to upper 40s and wind chills closer to 40. Saturday stays dry and breezy...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
foxbaltimore.com
Mild midweek before rain returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. January 18 — Milder midweek before rain returns to Baltimore. Wednesday is partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. Another risk of rain arrives Thursday with a new weather-maker moving into Maryland. Plan on soaking rain throughout the...
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
foxbaltimore.com
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
foxbaltimore.com
Student brings pocket knife to Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A student brought a pocket knife on the grounds of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on Friday, according to a letter sent home to parents from the school. The letter says school staff responded immediately, the weapon was secured and school police were informed of the incident.
foxbaltimore.com
Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led...
foxbaltimore.com
9-year-old boy battling fatal disease spends time with Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A 9-year-old boy battling CLN3 batten, a disease which is always fatal without any known treatment or cure, spent time in Parkville Police Station, according to a Baltimore County Police Department. Noah can be seen smiling with officers, holding a clear police shield, and holding...
foxbaltimore.com
Community members call for answers and solutions after Edmondson Village shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and community leaders all converged inside a church, just feet away from where five teens were shot. The purpose of the meeting is simple: citizens are calling for answers and solutions. Amber was one of the many people who attended. Her expectations were not...
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
foxbaltimore.com
2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard Co. School Board continues to weigh changes to start times for '23-'24 school year
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Students in Howard County may soon be adjusting their morning alarm clocks as the district continues to weigh changes to school start and dismissal times for the 2023-24 school year. Some are calling it a debate over “healthier school start times” as advocates push...
foxbaltimore.com
Docs: Brother charged in killing of 8-year-old brother; traded puppy for shotgun
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The brother of the 8-year-old boy shot at the end of 2022 now faces murder charges in connection with the boy's death, according to charging documents. 18-year-old Devin Wilson faces first and second degree murder charges, first degree assault and other firearms charges in the death of Dylan King.
foxbaltimore.com
Russell scores 18 as Towson downs N.C. A&T 79-67
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nygal Russell scored 18 points as Towson beat N.C. A&T 79-67 on Thursday night. Russell shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (13-7, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Sekou Sylla recorded 15 points and was 6 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Comments / 0