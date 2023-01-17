ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell

SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New Washington Heights neighborhood continues pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For years now, residents in the historically Black New Washington Heights neighborhood have been pushing against the construction of a Greenlink bus maintenance facility. Construction for the project is already underway but neighbors aren’t backing out of the fight. They’re also demanding answers from Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!. Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport. The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit

Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Local restaurants with diverse and creative dishes

The team at Off The Grid Greenville is out with its “Best Off the Grid-Worthy” Restaurants for 2023. Writer Ariel Turner stopped by Access Carolina to talk about the process of choosing that list, and highlights three spots, including one first-time selection. You can see more of Ariel...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business

Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Water restored to Greenville County school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gas leak shuts down Pacolet street

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Fire Department said crews working on South Pine Street hit a gas line on Thursday. Firefighters said the street is shut down around the 1700 block of South Pine Street near Highway 150. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The City of...
UNION, SC
greenville.com

Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown

Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
INMAN, SC
gsabusiness.com

Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County

A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

