FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
FOX Carolina
New Washington Heights neighborhood continues pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For years now, residents in the historically Black New Washington Heights neighborhood have been pushing against the construction of a Greenlink bus maintenance facility. Construction for the project is already underway but neighbors aren’t backing out of the fight. They’re also demanding answers from Greenville...
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
FOX Carolina
Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening. The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street. Officers said two workers were...
FOX Carolina
Hotel Hartness career fair: Bringing more than 100 jobs to Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new hotel coming to Greenville, and it’s bringing job opportunities with it!. Hotel Hartness is located in the Hartness community of Greenville - offering convenient access to downtown and the GSP airport. The hotel hosts several bars, a restaurant, spa, and...
WYFF4.com
Greenville family gets front-row seat to downtown emergency rescue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Kent family was getting ready for a quiet Thursday evening at home at District West Apartments, when the day took a turn. "And then we had all this excitement," Wade Kent said. "There were two people in buckets. They were painting the roof over our...
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
FOX Carolina
Local restaurants with diverse and creative dishes
The team at Off The Grid Greenville is out with its “Best Off the Grid-Worthy” Restaurants for 2023. Writer Ariel Turner stopped by Access Carolina to talk about the process of choosing that list, and highlights three spots, including one first-time selection. You can see more of Ariel...
Moe’s Original BBQ set to open second Upstate location in Spartanburg
Moe's Original BBQ said that they are opening a second location in Spartanburg by the end of January.
FOX Carolina
Priced out, pushed out; Furman study documents how revitalization has impacted Greenville’s Black neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The massive growth is fueling change in many Greenville neighborhoods. But a new study from Furman University is getting a closer look at the impacts of those changes. Furman’s study examines census data, income levels and historic practices, showing how Greenville’s historically black neighborhoods have...
Gas leak shuts down road in Spartanburg Co.
A gas leak shut down a road Thursday in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Community Emergency Response Team members are offering free silver checks for any homebound, Spartanburg resident living alone. With the silver checks program, welfare check calls will go out to residents in the program at 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from the...
FOX Carolina
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State prison inmates in Spartanburg County now have a place to worship, pray and spiritually rehabilitate. It’s all thanks to donations from the community and across the state. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s a place inmates...
golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
FOX Carolina
Water restored to Greenville County school
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an elementary school was without water for a few hours while crews worked on water lines Wednesday. Greenville Water was doing work on water lines near Bryson Elementary School and turned off the water, according to the district. As a result,...
FOX Carolina
Gas leak shuts down Pacolet street
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Fire Department said crews working on South Pine Street hit a gas line on Thursday. Firefighters said the street is shut down around the 1700 block of South Pine Street near Highway 150. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The City of...
greenville.com
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
thejournalonline.com
County Council denies zoning change that would allow new apartments – Off Liberty Highway
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council denied a zoning request that would have allowed a 360 unit apartment and commercial development between Liberty Highway and Hwy. 76, agreed to sell the Iva library property to School District 3 and approved a zoning change request in the Williamston area. Council...
gsabusiness.com
Auto parts supplier announces $50M expansion in Laurens County
A global automotive supplier is expanding its operations in Laurens County. Yanfeng’s $49.6 million investment will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years, according to a South Carolina Department of Commerce news release. “Yanfeng is pleased to make this additional investment and further grow our Fountain...
