riograndeguardian.com
Pharr’s blazing speed broadband is being expanded into San Juan and Alamo
PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s blazing speed broadband service is being expanded into San Juan and Alamo thanks to a partnership with PSJA ISD. Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez announced the news during his 2023 State of the City Address. “So, what is in store for Pharr...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: TSC now offering courses for diesel mechanics and pipe fitters
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Southmost College President Jesús Roberto Rodríguez gave an interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service about the new diesel mechanics and pipe fitting programs that are now available. A ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by industry and community partners was held to officially...
megadoctornews.com
Ashley Pediatrics OPENS 14th Clinic in the Valley
Dr. Sarojini Bose, MD, has been an exemplary professional since she came to Texas. Her dream and dedication to serving the Rio Grande Valley’s residents are her priority. She is a board-certified pediatrician with more than 27 years of experience in the medical field. She founded Ashley Pediatrics, which has now grown to fourteen clinics.
KRGV
Students with IDEA Public Schools protest changes to College Signing Day
For the last decade, IDEA Public Schools has celebrated all their seniors who got accepted into a university or college. In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Last week, IDEA announced to parents that the...
Hidalgo County reports one new COVID-19 death
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County on Friday reported one COVID-19-related death. According to a report from the county, between Tuesday and Friday there were 563 new cases of the virus in Hidalgo County. Of the 563 were 196 confirmed and 367 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in the county […]
riograndeguardian.com
Esterly cannot believe the record number of passengers flying into Valley International Airport
HARLINGEN, TEXAS – In the eight years he has been aviation director of Valley International Airport, Marv Esterly has never seen as many passengers flying in and out of Harlingen. In October 2022, VIA recorded a 24 percent increase. In November 2022 the passenger count was up 26 percent.
Texas city named 2nd best for STEM professionals in the nation, study finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of the highest in-demand jobs in the modern job market are those in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Despite STEM jobs being available everywhere, some job markets are better suited for these professionals than others, including Austin which has been named the second-best city for STEM professionals in the nation by WalletHub.
McAllen ISD and UTRGV join to form a collegiate academy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV is teaming up with McAllen ISD to open a new collegiate academy. A groundbreaking was held for the new facility intended to help students achieve academic success. 102 high school students from McAllen ISD have been accepted to the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy. “We only have one goal in this […]
Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
sbnewspaper.com
SB resident heads to prison
BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
McAllen confirms facility fire contained
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fire at the McAllen Compost Center that began at the beginning of the week has been contained, city officials confirmed Friday. The McAllen Composting Facility fire began on Sunday, Jan. 15, and was contained by Tuesday, officials said. McAllen Fire Department, along with neighboring fire companies, responded to the fire […]
Man arrested at US-Mexico border with $10K in undeclared cash
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man attempting to cross the border into Mexico with $10,000 worth of undeclared U.S. currency was arrested, authorities said. Jose Javier Cardenas was arrested at the Brownsville Matamoros Port of Entry on Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on charges of conspiracy/laundering of monetary instruments, records indicate. A criminal […]
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Red mare found in Alto Bonito; owner unknown
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a stray horse found two weeks ago. The horse is described as a red mare with white stripes on its face. On Jan. 7, sheriff’s deputies found the mare near 550 Toppenish Street in Alto Bonito. The stray […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
Young Russian family escaped Russian war to South Texas border on ‘miracle’ journey
A young Russian family that fled Moscow due to the war and their disagreement with it spent 40 days in Reynosa, Mexico, waiting to cross. On Jan. 9, they were granted humanitarian parole. The father is 25 and was an English and Chinese language teacher in Russia; the wife is a dancer and they have two boys, 18 months and 8 months. They are living at a McAllen church where the pastor said his congregation is helping them because they asked for it.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
Brownsville to get first Chipotle this year
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville will get its first Chipotle this year. ValleyCentral reached out to Chipotle who said they are planning to open the location “at some point this year.” Chipotle said the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane” digital drive-thru pick up lane. According to Construction Journal, the construction of the Chipotle is expected […]
