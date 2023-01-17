Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21
The Gravel Project, a band comprised of veteran musicians from the Boston area, is headed down Route 95 Saturday night for a show at Askew in Providence. The ensemble is an all-star band including brothers Andrew and Jordan Gravel, Dave Fox, Eguie Castrillo, and Sarah Seminski. The Project’s sound blends...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Folk Festival returns July 28 – 30; tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1
The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer. The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.
whatsupnewp.com
Theater Review: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ resonates at PPAC
Another in a series of popular jukebox musicals is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) through Sunday, January 22. Jagged Little Pill is a compelling story inspired by the groundbreaking 1995 Alanis Morissette album of the same name. The Tony and Grammy-award-winning production is stylish, entertaining, and thought-provoking. It’s a five-star show – highly recommended!
whatsupnewp.com
Audition Alert: Theatre By The Sea seeking Equity and Non-Equity Adult Performers for 2023 Summer Season
Wakefield, RI – Bill Hanney’s Theatre By The Sea announced today that it will be holding local auditions for its 2023 summer season for Equity and Non-Equity Adult performers. The theater is seeking strong male and female-identifying actors, singers, and dancers who are available for all rehearsal and performance dates.
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’
Island Moving Company (IMC) today revealed its new name and branding at “Transforming our Future,” a special presentation held at their Newport studios. IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet. The change is an evolutionary one...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 19
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Diane Louise Monteiro
Diane Monteiro, age 65, of 51 Chapel Terrace, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabella Monterio of Newport RI. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Rogers of South Florida, two brothers Micheal and Kenny Monteiro of Newport, one nephew Kenny Shemeley of Newport, two nieces Christina Pine and Shianne Shemeley of Newport. Two aunts Anna Barrows of New Bedford, MA and Antonia Monteiro of Newport and several cousins.
whatsupnewp.com
Free weaving and printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center
In conjunction with the Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center (January 27-April 1), organizers are offering two free and open-to-all Weaving & Printmaking Drop-in Workshops on Saturdays, February 11 and March 4 from 12-3pm. Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Madeline D. Lynch
Madeline Denise (McCarthy) Lynch was born to Florence Joseph and Mary Agnes (Driscoll) McCarthy of Whitman, Massachusetts on April 6, 1934. After enduring Alzheimer’s Disease for fourteen years, Madeline left this life for another on January 20, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Hugh F. Lynch of Newport, Rhode Island.
whatsupnewp.com
21 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
Choral Collective of Newport County offering 6-week “Empowering Voices” class for all ages
The Choral Collective of Newport County (CCNC) this week announced that it’s offering a new program called “Empowering Voices” this spring. Empowering Voices is inspired by André de Quadros’ “Empowering Song” approach, which centers singing, movement, bodywork, improvisation, and storytelling as vital aspects of being human.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
whatsupnewp.com
Westerly woman wins $172,167 on Wild Money jackpot game
While the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit in Maine for Friday night’s drawing, Rhode Island’s own jackpot game, Wild Money, had a $172,167 jackpot hit in Westerly. According to Rhode Island Lottery, the winner, a woman from Westerly, said she likes to play the Rhode Island...
whatsupnewp.com
Mixed precipitation is in store for the weekend
This weekend, the weather in Newport, Rhode Island is expected to be a mix of rain, snow, and clouds. Tonight, there is a 40% chance of rain showers before 7 pm, followed by a chance of snow showers. Skies will be cloudy, with a low of around 31 degrees. The wind will be blowing from the north at 3 to 6 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport City Council will host a joint workshop with State Legislative Delegation on Feb. 4
Newport City Council will host a workshop with members of the State legislative delegation on Saturday, February 4 at 10 am. The workshop will focus on “City’s legislative priorities for 2023, according to the posted agenda. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at Newport...
whatsupnewp.com
Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
whatsupnewp.com
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the Hope and Main Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster Street in Providence on Wednesday. The marketplace is a combination eatery/retail outlet featuring food products launched from Hope and Main in Warren, a local food incubator. State and local officials, including Governor McKee and members...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, January 18
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 891 words – approximately a 5-minute read. 🏛️ Governor Dan McKee said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Read more on the State of the State below;
whatsupnewp.com
This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill
On January 19, 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons...
whatsupnewp.com
Local students named to President’s List at Plymouth State University
Plymouth University has released its President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and two students from Newport County are among the 89 named to the list. They are Griffin Spinney of Newport and Tyler McDonald of Portsmouth. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a...
