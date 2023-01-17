Diane Monteiro, age 65, of 51 Chapel Terrace, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Manuel and Isabella Monterio of Newport RI. She is survived by her daughter Deanna Rogers of South Florida, two brothers Micheal and Kenny Monteiro of Newport, one nephew Kenny Shemeley of Newport, two nieces Christina Pine and Shianne Shemeley of Newport. Two aunts Anna Barrows of New Bedford, MA and Antonia Monteiro of Newport and several cousins.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO