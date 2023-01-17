Tampering with a Diesel Pump lead to the arrest of a Houston man Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Zippy J’s at 203 South Blue Bell Road, for a report of criminal mischief in reference to a subject tampering with a diesel pump. While responding, Officer Buckner received information for the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150, and its direction of travel. Officer Buckner located the vehicle and initiated an investigative stop. The driver, Macbeth Acevedo-Valdes, 32 of Houston, was found to have a felony warrant out of Alabama for Theft of Property. A probable cause search of the vehicle and Valdes’ person revealed Acevedo-Valdes had a THC Vape Pen, ecstasy, and methamphetamines. The vehicle had a large reservoir in the truck bed that smelled of diesel fuel. Sergeant Seth Klehm was notified and responded to assist. A gas pump part was found in the vehicle and Sergeant Klehm went to Zippy J’s to check the pump. The pump was rigged so that it dispensed free fuel. Video surveillance was reviewed, and Acevedo-Valdes was seen manipulating the pumps. Acevedo-Valdes was arrested for Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the warrant.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO