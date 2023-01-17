ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ValleyCentral

Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER TAMPERING WITH DIESEL PUMP

Tampering with a Diesel Pump lead to the arrest of a Houston man Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Zippy J’s at 203 South Blue Bell Road, for a report of criminal mischief in reference to a subject tampering with a diesel pump. While responding, Officer Buckner received information for the suspect vehicle, a white Ford F-150, and its direction of travel. Officer Buckner located the vehicle and initiated an investigative stop. The driver, Macbeth Acevedo-Valdes, 32 of Houston, was found to have a felony warrant out of Alabama for Theft of Property. A probable cause search of the vehicle and Valdes’ person revealed Acevedo-Valdes had a THC Vape Pen, ecstasy, and methamphetamines. The vehicle had a large reservoir in the truck bed that smelled of diesel fuel. Sergeant Seth Klehm was notified and responded to assist. A gas pump part was found in the vehicle and Sergeant Klehm went to Zippy J’s to check the pump. The pump was rigged so that it dispensed free fuel. Video surveillance was reviewed, and Acevedo-Valdes was seen manipulating the pumps. Acevedo-Valdes was arrested for Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the warrant.
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]

A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
KSST Radio

Houston Man Arrested on Possession Charges

January 19, 2023 – A Houston man was arrested on IH-30 East near mile marker 136. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy J. Davis pulled over a Honda Sedan for speeding on IH-30 at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, which he identified as belonging to Manuel Esequiel Cotiy-Ixtos. Deputy Davis noticed several discrepancies in Ixtos travel plans leading to a consent search of the vehicle. During the search Deputy Davis located a rolled up dollar bill containing a white powdery substance he believed to be cocaine. Upon further inspection the Deputy located a cigarette pack containing a small baggie with a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

TakeOff: Woman Who Was Shot During Rapper’s Murder Speaks Out

TakeOff‘s murder involved a woman who was caught in the crossfire, and she has now shared what she remembers from that fateful night. On Wednesday (January 18), Sydney Leday, a 24-year-old Houston, Texas native, sat down for an exclusive conversation with KHOU 11 and recounted the moments that led to her getting shot in the head after in front of a Houston bowling alley on November 1, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

