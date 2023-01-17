Read full article on original website
Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event. They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes. Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event. The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives...
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. “It’s a little disheartening when the response to something like this could be more to hopefully negate it […]
Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
Community helps Renegade Paws Rescue expand to new space
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local animal rescue has received the keys to a new $400,000 location thanks to support from the community. The old Animal Resort & Spa on Ogeechee Road is now the new home of Renegade Paws Rescue. “This got started about four months ago when we stumbled upon this deal that […]
Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
Learn to make a signature pasta dish with Frali Gourmet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not everything we consider Italian food is actually Italian. But Franco Marra, the owner of Frali Gourmet in downtown Savannah, just returned from Italy and he is here to make an authentic dish from his homeland.
INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
This Tiny Island Was Settled Thousands of Years Ago. It Hasn’t Really Changed.
Nobody knows who made the ancient pottery that washes up on St. Phillips Island, a remote 4,600-acre wonderland nestled between Beaufort, SC and Hilton Head Island. The artifacts are plentiful here, appearing along hiking trails, beaches, and the island’s only road that cuts through thick, undisturbed jungles between the marsh and the sea.
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
Human remains found on edge of Savannah River
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
Meeting Manilow: Savannah band teacher talks about big night, big award from music icon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Savannah High you don’t have to look far to find people who haven’t been impacted by Reginald Mitchell. “He has done everything for us, outside and inside of school. He’s been a great mentor to all of us,” said senior Keshawn Dickson.
State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Co. elementary school to learn about reading program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young readers in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are more than doubling the national average for reading fluency thanks to a virtual program, according to public school leaders. Georgia’s state superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Godley Station K-8 to learn about a program helping students excel...
