Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Restaurant Week begins Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s going to be a weekend filled with food on Tybee Island. As they kick off their restaurant week this weekend. Here to tell us all about what you need to know and some of the delicious dishes you’ll be able to try is Cassidi Kendrick.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Sunday Gospel Brunch Series happening at Plant Riverside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ll want to sit down to eat, but the music will get you out of your seat when the Plant Riverside District’s Sunday Gospel Brunch returns this weekend. Shannon LeCounte is one of the performers at the monthly event inside the District Live venue....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Community helps Renegade Paws Rescue expand to new space

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local animal rescue has received the keys to a new $400,000 location thanks to support from the community. The old Animal Resort & Spa on Ogeechee Road is now the new home of Renegade Paws Rescue. “This got started about four months ago when we stumbled upon this deal that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Philharmonic preparing for 15th season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether it’s an evening of American classic tunes or an afternoon of family entertainment, the Savannah Philharmonic is offering a double-dip this weekend. The two shows are part of the current season for the Phil, but also offer a chance to look ahead to next...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Michael O’Neal, the Executive Director at Parent University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When it comes to effective parenting, having a community who helps one another build a foundation of confidence and support makes all the difference. Here in the Coastal Empire one local leader is determined to make early childhood development education available to all parents and guardians.
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlas Obscura

This Tiny Island Was Settled Thousands of Years Ago. It Hasn’t Really Changed.

Nobody knows who made the ancient pottery that washes up on St. Phillips Island, a remote 4,600-acre wonderland nestled between Beaufort, SC and Hilton Head Island. The artifacts are plentiful here, appearing along hiking trails, beaches, and the island’s only road that cuts through thick, undisturbed jungles between the marsh and the sea.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

