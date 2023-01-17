Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travellers from China will not stop globally circulating Omicron subvariant
In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau over two years of age entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure. This latest round of travel measures is in response to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus infections in China. Following widespread protests against the prolonged zero COVID policy in...
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo the latest to boost China capacity
Etihad Cargo is the latest to add extra capacity to the China market with additional freighter and passenger flights to Shanghai. The new Abu Dhabi-Shanghai B777 freighter flight begins on February 2 and will operate on a weekly basis. The flight means the carrier will offer a total of eight...
Thai AirAsia readies personnel as China travel resumes
BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Thai AirAsia (AAV.BK) is preparing its pilots and cabin crew for the return of Chinese tourists, previously its largest customer group, as the airline resumes routes across China.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
US News and World Report
In China, Doctors Say They Are Discouraged From Citing COVID on Death Certificates
BEIJING (Reuters) - During a busy shift at the height of Beijing's COVID wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: doctors should “try not to” write COVID-induced respiratory failure on death certificates. Instead, if the deceased had an underlying disease,...
Aviation International News
Ryanair’s Renewed Max 10 Talks with Boeing ‘Going Nowhere’
After having abandoned negotiations with Boeing over a large 737 Max 10 order in September 2021, Ryanair has resumed talks with the U.S. airframer about its largest Max variant, according to the low-cost carrier group’s CEO, Michael O’Leary. “We are talking again,” he said in response to AIN’s question of whether the group’s high passenger growth expectations would warrant a resumption of the failed negotiations with Boeing. However, he promptly added that “the talks are not going anywhere.”
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Moscow Ready to Send Mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border
MOSCOW/TBILISI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia was ready to deploy troops to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border to quell tensions between the two countries, but Yerevan's hardline position had so far prevented it. Tensions have spiralled between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the blockade of the only road giving direct...
MySanAntonio
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?
In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
6 of the best first-class seats you can book nearly for free with travel rewards
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
As China Reopens, Tourists Expected To Flock Back To LA
Pre-pandemic, Chinese tourism to L.A. neared 1.2 million annually. By 2022, it had fallen to about 140,000.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Holds Second Phone Call in Just Over a Week With Iranian President
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days. In a brief readout of the call, it said the two presidents discussed the situation in Syria - where both have backed President...
7 tips to scoring cheap flights revealed by travel deals expert
Flight deals are taking off this year. Scott Keyes, founder of Going (previously Scott’s Cheap Flights), a subscriber-based travel aggregator, opened up a travel advice free-for-all on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum on Thursday, offering tips and tricks on getting the best deals for dream vacations. The original post has received over 1,000 comments as users clamor to get airfare advice for free. “I completely understand how daunting it all is — there’s so much to wade through,” Keyes wrote in a comment. “One of my core beliefs is travel is a muscle, something we get better at with practice. I have full...
Why China’s potential economic rebound could boost the US
China could bounce back from its pandemic reopening swoon both stronger and sooner than expected, offering a rare source of optimism for the U.S. economy amid rising recession fears. The Chinese economy grew just 3 percent in 2022 and rose at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter, according to statistics released…
