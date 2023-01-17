Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Students Arrested & More Are Expected Following Threat That Locked Down Opelousas High School
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement authorities keep warning young people who are calling in bomb threats or writing threatening messages on social media that they will be caught and charged but it appears enough of them are still not listening. The latest threat was made against Opelousas High...
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated
Pine Prairie Police Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek and charged with driving while intoxicated.
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
14-year-old in custody following overnight two parish manhunt in teens slaying
The body of a juvenile was found Monday; the child died of a gunshot wound. This morning, NIPD announced the suspect is in custody
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer pistol-whipped girlfriend with service weapon, arrest documents say
A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend, aiming his department-issued handgun at her and then pistol-whipping her during an altercation at the couple's home nearly four months ago, an arrest report says. Michael A. Mitchell, Jr., a three-year veteran of the Baton...
VIDEO: 3 arrested after fight at Franklin High School basketball game Friday
Three people were arrested after a fight at a Franklin High School basketball game Friday that led to shots reportedly being fired.
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Lafayette police putting an end to underage drinking
Last week, during an underage alcohol sale operation, 46 businesses were checked and 3 stores were found to be in violation and were given a citations to appear in court.
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Five year old killed in Jennings
Jennings Police are investigating a shooting that has left a five year old dead. They say one adult and six children were in the home on Gallup Street.
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
theadvocate.com
One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say
A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
