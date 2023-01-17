ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

One victim has died after shooting in Crowley, police say

A juvenile victim has died from his wounds and a second victim is in “moderate condition” after a shooting Tuesday in Crowley, police said. The shooting occured late Tuesday in the 1700 block of Marcel Thomas Street, where Crowley Police said they were called around 11:30 p.m. The area is near the eastern entrance of the Westwood Subdivision.
CROWLEY, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://talkradio960.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy