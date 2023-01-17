ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Open Round 3: Time, date, TV channel, how to watch Mackenzie McDonald, Jessica Pegula

The Australian Open enters to Round 3 after several stunning upsets that reshaped the tournament. The third round kicks off Thursday, January 19 (1/19/2023) in Melbourne. The Third Round begins at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and The Tennis Channel. It can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), ESPN+ and other live TV streaming services.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
FanDuel promo code for NY: Claim your $150 bonus offer on NFL, NBA & more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Not only does the NFL Divisional Round kick off tomorrow, but there are also two New York teams still alive. Therefore, there’s never...
