Page Six

Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’

Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Dorothy Writes

Experimental intimacy

Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
Popculture

This News Anchor Quit Her Job to Sail Around the World

Emily Kinzer-Crews always wanted to be a journalist. The former news anchor said she wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and tell good stories that may never see the light of day. But after seven years on air, she opted for a change. She met the love of her life, Cole, who was a construction professional, and was ready for an adventure off-camera. "I'm creating a new path outside of news. Storytelling is my passion. So, I am going to continue to share stories of the amazing people and the businesses who make up the sun post here through content creation on social media," she said in her final broadcast for ABC 7. At the time, she was engaged and planning a wedding. Working on a morning news show was a dream come true. But proved to be taxing, and she wanted a smoother life. She figured traveling the world via boat and documenting it all would be a great way to merge her two passions. That was in 2021, and she's been sailing the world since.
FLORIDA STATE
Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Micro-Ghosting Your Lover?

Feelings, our own and also other people’s, make us anxious. We can learn how to turn emotional moments into golden opportunities for connection. Ghosting your partner starts with ghosting yourself. When you show up at the door to your partner’s heart, first check in with your own heart.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Carpet Scuffs

You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves scuff marks with his or her shoes on your white carpet. So, what do you do if your partner leaves scuff marks on your carpet and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
WWD

Alessandro Michele ‘Marries’ Måneskin Band Members

ALESSANDRO MICHELE’S GIG: Who could ever have guessed that Alessandro Michele’s next public appearance would have been to “officiate” a wedding? After his sudden exit from Gucci in November, the brand’s former creative director was seen “marrying” the four members of the hot band Måneskin in a ceremony meant to celebrate the launch of their latest album, “Rush.”More from WWDFront Row at Gucci Men's Fall 2023Backstage at Gucci Men's Fall 2023Gucci Men's Fall 2023 On Spotify’s official Instagram account on Friday, guests including film director Baz Luhrmann; “The White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore; rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and director Paolo Sorrentino  are...
Scary Mommy

I Married My Best Friend — Then I Divorced Him

My ex-husband and I met in music class when I was a freshman in high school and we became friends. Sweet, polite, funny, and solid, he was one of the few people my parents trusted enough to let me get into a car with, as we had all just gotten our licenses. We spent many Saturday nights in the ‘90s driving up and down 86th Street in Brooklyn with our clique. He was the guy that always saved the day.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shelley Wenger

Positive Aspects of Divorce

Though it may not feel like it, there are plenty of positives to come!. Divorce is often thought of negatively. Many people feel like they failed at one thing that they were supposed to get right: their marriage. Their entire life that they had planned out, is changing. Nothing may seem right at the moment (and for a few months or years after).
