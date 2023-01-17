Read full article on original website
St. Joe’s Amp adds Kidz Bop to 2023 concert lineup in Syracuse
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview is adding a concert to its 2023 lineup featuring family-friendly versions of all your favorite hits. Kidz Bop will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Sunday, July 16, as part of the children’s music group’s “Kidz Bop Never Stops” tour dates. The live shows will feature four new Kidz Bop Kids — Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler — performing Kidz Bop versions of songs by artists like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Harry Styles.
rochesterfirst.com
Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight
Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both the restaurant and Rochester police confirmed the break-ins. Old Pueblo Grill in Rochester broken into overnight. Old Pueblo Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester was broken into last night. Both...
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
2 heavy metal bands coming to rock St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse
Two heavy metal bands are coming to rock the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer. Pantera will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Aug. 8, 2023. Special guest Lamb of God will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan....
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Game Night ROC brings trivia to small businesses throughout the year
Throughout the year, a number of restaurants and small businesses in Rochester will feature Game Night ROC's trivia experience.
rochesterfirst.com
Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece movie theater closing
Sunrise Smart Start: Rush-Henrietta BB gun, Greece …. Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for January 20, 2023. County leaders announce launch of dashboard to track opioid overdoses in real-time. Friday afternoon forecast update for Rochester. Rain is changing over to snow showers...
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County
Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
NY OKs $672M bailout for utility customers; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Snow possible today, Sunday. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: Mark Tomarchio says his home near Sullivan in Madison County provided him his “type of living.” Centrally located between Manlius, Cazenovia, and Chittenango, the 3.4-acre property features all the peaceful tranquility, panoramic views, and the modern amenities he could have asked for. Take a look around. (Photo courtesy of Mark Tomarchio)
More wet, less white: Latest CNY forecast is ‘not a good one for snow lovers’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For a few days there, it looked like Central New York might finally get some accumulating snow in one of the least-snowiest seasons on record. A pair of storms, one Sunday night and another the middle of next week, initially appeared to come bearing a few inches of snow apiece. But the latest forecasts now suggest temperatures will be warmer over the next few days than initially forecast, so that pair of storms might deliver, yet again, cold rain mixed with a little wet snow.
Coming soon: Frontier Field conversion to Innovative Field
The new naming rights partnership was announced in October 2022 and later approved by the Monroe County Legislature.
WHEC TV-10
Bishop Matthew Clark is in declining health, says Diocese of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Matthew Clark, the bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Rochester, is in declining health, according to a message on Wednesday from the diocese. The message says that Bishop Clark’s “current health condition is now quite serious”. The bishop is receiving nursing care at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park Hosts Grand Opening this Saturday
Dog lovers rejoice! Rochester, New York will now have a year-round oasis for dogs and their families to come together in a safe, fun, and holistic environment at Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, beginning with their grand opening event this Saturday, January 21st from 1-6pm. Woofs Canine Club...
earnthenecklace.com
Stephanie Duprey Leaving WHEC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Reporter Going?
Stephanie Duprey, a reporter at WHEC-TV, is excellent at what she does. Thanks to her dedication and professionalism, she has reached this far. But now the News 10 NBC reporter has announced her departure from the Rochester station. Stephanie Duprey is leaving WHEC-TV in January 2023. Since the announcement, the residents of Rochester have had many questions, but they especially want to know if the reporter is also leaving the city. So here’s what Stephanie Duprey said about her departure from WHEC-TV’s News 10 NBC.
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
