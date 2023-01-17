ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow

By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has to be happy with quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and he’s currently leading them on another playoff run. Brown commented about the signal-caller’s future in Cincy but his comments did offer up a message, even if Read more... The post Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Comeback

Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance

After missing four extra points in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team would be sticking with Brett Maher going forward. Though, that didn’t stop the Cowboys from looking for some insurance options. NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed as much when Read more... The post Cowboys make kicker move after historically bad performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

New Browns coach makes bold claim

As Jim Schwartz was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for the former Detroit Lions head coach to make a bold claim about his new team and city. After having been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-20, Schwartz...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL gave no reason for controversial Bengals decision

When the NFL canceled the pivotal Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills due to the terrifying Damar Hamlin injury, it became obvious that the league needed to make some changes to the playoff format as the game obviously affected seeding for the upcoming playoff games. Of all the teams affected, the Read more... The post NFL gave no reason for controversial Bengals decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Cleveland.com

3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code scores wild NFL Playoffs touchdown offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is opening up the door on a no-brainer promo for the NFL playoffs. In...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

