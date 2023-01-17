Drug use and COVID-19 is an especially dangerous combination for the heart, study finds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Local med student diagnosed with thyroid cancer, urges others about warning signs
Danielle Herman, a 26-year-old medical student at Case Western Reserve University, was one of the millions unaware of her body's struggle with thyroid disease.
cleveland19.com
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
Cuyahoga inmates’ causes of death revealed
Two inmates of the Cuyahoga County Jail died Nov. 1 of drug intoxication, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office revealed this week.
Men’s Health magazine features Maple Heights teacher, army veteran on cover as Ultimate Guy 2023
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The resilience that Army veteran Corwyn Collier shows as a partial amputee and track coach at Maple Heights High School has propelled him onto the cover of Men’s Health as the magazine’s Ultimate Guy 2023. Men’s Health magazine searched the nation for inspiring...
newsnet5
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Study: Ohio’s squeezing $6.7 billion of economic activity out of its wine and grape industries
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio is squeezing a lot of economic activity out of grapes. A new study says Ohio’s wine and grape industries generated $6.7 billion in economic activity in 2022. The industry also supports 40,399 jobs and generated about $1.9 billion in wages. The study is from the...
Cleveland Clinic reports operating loss of $200 million in 2022; CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic ‘optimistic’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic expects to have an operating loss of more than $200 million for 2022, CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in the health system’s annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday morning. That stands in stark contrast to 2021 when, amid the...
Case Western Reserve offering full scholarships to boost public health workforce
CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland residents who lack access to health care will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public health practitioners serving the community. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
Solon wage study may result in raises for city employees
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council is considering legislation that would amend wage schedules and provide for pay increases this year for city employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. A separate ordinance would amend a classification plan and compensation schedule for the same employees.
University Circle Inc. names Kate Borders of Tempe, Arizona as its next president
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After a nationwide search, the board of trustees for Cleveland community development corporation University Circle Inc. has named Kate Borders, a nationally recognized leader in urban development, as the organization’s next president. Borders will leave her post as president of Downtown Tempe Authority & Downtown...
Medical examiner releases cause of death for inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The causes of death have been released for the five inmates who died in the Cuyahoga County Jail last year. Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, died Nov. 1 from acute intoxication of several prescription drugs, including pain and anxiety medications, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Corrections officers found Turner unresponsive in his cell. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center. The medical examiner’s office said he had chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin in his system.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
Adolescent issues addressed, crises averted: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A mother reported Jan 18 that her juvenile son was playing an online game when he was threatened with physical violence by one of his pre-high school classmates. The situation was later mediated by school officials also. Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. Responding to a state school helpline tip received around 9...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Ohio
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Man who ran online market of stolen identities, including those of several Northeast Ohio residents, sentenced to three years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Nigerian man found guilty of running an online marketplace that sold stolen identities, bank accounts and credit card information will spend the next three years in prison. Blessing Adeleke, 31, said nothing during Wednesday’s hearing in federal court in Cleveland before U.S. District Judge James...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0