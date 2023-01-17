ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say

An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.

