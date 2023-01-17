Read full article on original website
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos If We Ever Discover an Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say
An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Scientists Discovered an Animal that Lives on Every Human’s Face
Demodex mites, also known as face mites, are tiny eight-legged arthropods that live on the skin of mammals, including humans. These mites are so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, but they play a significant role in the health of our skin.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Elon Musk's Prediction That AI Will Be The End of The World, is In Line with Stephen Hawking's Assertion.
Stephen Hawking told the BBC in 2014 that "the development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race," which correlates with Elon Musk's prediction where he warned that AI is "our biggest existential threat."
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
