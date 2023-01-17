ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
NBC Los Angeles

Rapper T.I. and Wife Sue Toymaker Over Popular OMG LOL Surprise Dolls

Rapper Clifford "T.I.'' Harris and his wife, singer-songwriter Tameka "Tiny'' Harris will square off Wednesday against toy giant MGA Entertainment Inc. in a federal courtroom in Santa Ana in a dispute over the inspiration for the popular OMG LOL Surprise dolls. The Grammy-winning artists contend MGA took its inspiration from...
SANTA ANA, CA
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER

Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
NBC Los Angeles

Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Is Giving Up His CEO Role

Netflix founder Reed Hastings is giving up his CEO role. He will remain at the company as chairman. Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997. Ted Sarandos was promoted to co-CEO alongside Hastings in July 2020. Netflix founder Reed Hastings is giving up his CEO role but will stay on as chairman,...
NBC Los Angeles

Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers

Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.

