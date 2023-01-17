Read full article on original website
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper T.I. and Wife Sue Toymaker Over Popular OMG LOL Surprise Dolls
Rapper Clifford "T.I.'' Harris and his wife, singer-songwriter Tameka "Tiny'' Harris will square off Wednesday against toy giant MGA Entertainment Inc. in a federal courtroom in Santa Ana in a dispute over the inspiration for the popular OMG LOL Surprise dolls. The Grammy-winning artists contend MGA took its inspiration from...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Wouldn't Change My Past If You Gave Me a Trillion Dollars,' Will.I.Am Says on His Humble Beginnings
"I wouldn't change my past if you gave me a trillion dollars," will.i.am told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. "You can't take that from me, you can't take my love for my community, my love for my neighbors, that was beautiful," will.i.am added.
Trend to mend: cost of living crisis puts darning back in vogue
John Lewis says sewing shows and eco-awareness have pushed up haberdashery sales of thread, patches and even thimbles
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Is Giving Up His CEO Role
Netflix founder Reed Hastings is giving up his CEO role. He will remain at the company as chairman. Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997. Ted Sarandos was promoted to co-CEO alongside Hastings in July 2020. Netflix founder Reed Hastings is giving up his CEO role but will stay on as chairman,...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers
Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.
