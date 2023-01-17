ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alextimes.com

Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center

A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood

WASHINGTON - A man is dead following a stabbing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C. Police were called to the 2000 block of P Street in the northwest around 9:39 p.m. Wednesday where they found the man unconscious suffering from stab wounds. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The man was...
WASHINGTON, DC
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

GALLERY | March For Life 2023 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may share them on-air or online!
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy