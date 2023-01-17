Read full article on original website
WJLA
Family files $50 million lawsuit over death of DC teacher Keenan Anderson
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lawyers for Keenan Anderson’s family announced a $50 million damages lawsuit Friday afternoon against the city of Los Angeles over the death of a Washington, D.C. teacher, who died from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police earlier this month. Attorneys Ben Crump...
alextimes.com
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
WJLA
Family, friends remember Woodbridge homicide victim; county leaders push for safer streets
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Friday night at a vigil in Woodbridge for 20-year-old Jose Guerrero, sorrow once again found its way into the hearts of a Prince William County community reeling from violence. “He was the best friend I ever had. He was the sweetest person. He always counted...
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC men talk after stray bullet narrowly misses them in home
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two DC residents in the Shaw neighborhood are calling on city leaders after stray bullets pierced their apartment last night. They spoke exclusively with DC News Now. This latest incident is too close to home for Joe Cox and his partner, Colten Staten. A stray bullet from a shooting last […]
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC identified: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md.
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed, killed in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood
WASHINGTON - A man is dead following a stabbing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C. Police were called to the 2000 block of P Street in the northwest around 9:39 p.m. Wednesday where they found the man unconscious suffering from stab wounds. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The man was...
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
WJLA
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
How One D.C. Tattoo Artist Is Passing On The Craft That Changed His Life
Destiny Brown, left, prepares for a tattoo while her teacher, Daryl Moore-Stone, gives advice. Daryl Moore-Stone, the owner of Topp Dogg Tattoos, says becoming a tattoo artist saved his life. He grew up in D.C. in the ‘90s, which he describes as “some of the roughest times for a youth...
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WJLA
Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
WJLA
Leesburg PD investigating antisemitic, racist writing inside 2 high school bathrooms
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Officers are investigating racist and antisemitic writing that was located in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday, as well as racist writing that was located in a bathroom at Heritage High School on Friday, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police added that...
WJLA
GALLERY | March For Life 2023 in Washington, DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may share them on-air or online!
WJLA
March For Life 2023: Thousands rally in Washington, DC - here's what we know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returned to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. “We are overjoyed to welcome these inspiring pro-life leaders at this year’s 50th March for Life, the first...
