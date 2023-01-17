Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Joe’s Blog: The fight for snow continues (FRI-1/20)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s start with this. Since no snow is expected today, this is now the 12th least-snowiest start to the snow season in KC record history. I can probably make an argument that it’s the 11th least-snowiest start too because one of the years above us is 1889, and we’re missing numerous days of records from that year.
Joe’s Blog: What’s this… a chance of snow? (WED-1/18)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well it won’t be today, that’s for sure. A cold rain, yes… Flakes? No. Rain is slowly expanding through the area and this will be a beneficial rain for all it appears. Amounts won’t be overly heavy, some perhaps over an inch, but most appear to be in the 1/3 to 3/4-inch range, give or take in terms of what this system will do for the KC region overall.
LIVE At The Kansas City RV Show – Part 2!
KANSAS CITY, Mo — Discover the latest and greatest RV’s at Kansas City RV Show. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 show running now through Sunday (January 22)
Rain and snow by mid-week now likely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
2023 Kansas City RV Show Returns To Bartle Hall – Part 1!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Experience Kansas City’s biggest RV show at Bartle Hall. From travel trailers to motorhomes, there are lots to tour and explore. Learn more about the Kansas City RV show at RVshowKC.com.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Johnson County to reopen Mission health clinic
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission on Jan. 24 after a monthlong closure.
PET PICK: Rose
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet Rose! She’s this week’s PET PICK. You can welcome her into your own home by contacting The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
Southwest Airlines adds new nonstop service between Kansas City, Long Beach
Air travelers from Kansas City International Airport will have a new way to get to the beach starting this March.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly
A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
New KCI Terminal Expected to be Ready in the Spring
(MISSOURINET) – The new Kansas City International Airport terminal is set to open this Spring. Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer says the terminal is close to being set for takeoff. The airport will be hosting a community open house on February 18th. A virtual tour will also be...
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating reports of a shooting at a funeral home with multiple victims.
Man killed in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
One person has died Monday after a house fire near N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, officials say.
