KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well it won’t be today, that’s for sure. A cold rain, yes… Flakes? No. Rain is slowly expanding through the area and this will be a beneficial rain for all it appears. Amounts won’t be overly heavy, some perhaps over an inch, but most appear to be in the 1/3 to 3/4-inch range, give or take in terms of what this system will do for the KC region overall.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO