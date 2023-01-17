ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The fight for snow continues (FRI-1/20)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s start with this. Since no snow is expected today, this is now the 12th least-snowiest start to the snow season in KC record history. I can probably make an argument that it’s the 11th least-snowiest start too because one of the years above us is 1889, and we’re missing numerous days of records from that year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: What’s this… a chance of snow? (WED-1/18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well it won’t be today, that’s for sure. A cold rain, yes… Flakes? No. Rain is slowly expanding through the area and this will be a beneficial rain for all it appears. Amounts won’t be overly heavy, some perhaps over an inch, but most appear to be in the 1/3 to 3/4-inch range, give or take in terms of what this system will do for the KC region overall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Rain and snow by mid-week now likely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is mostly clear Monday night with lows in the low and mid-30s. Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs near 50. Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Snow accumulations are unlikely for most of the area, but light totals...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Rose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet Rose! She’s this week’s PET PICK. You can welcome her into your own home by contacting The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ty D.

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New KCI Terminal Expected to be Ready in the Spring

(MISSOURINET) – The new Kansas City International Airport terminal is set to open this Spring. Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer says the terminal is close to being set for takeoff. The airport will be hosting a community open house on February 18th. A virtual tour will also be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

