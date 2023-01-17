ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs

By Brad Hamilton, Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsw76_0kHUnRge00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to a news release from the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging .

The new grant-funded programs, beginning March 1, will distribute food, enhance seniors’ homes and offer seniors rides to medical appointments. The agency serves older adults and people with disabilities in Cuyahoga , Geauga , Lake , Lorain and Medina counties.

Are the lights coming back on at NOPEC? State regulators could soon decide

The hope is that this initiative will make life easier for many senior citizens in Northeast Ohio who are in need of these very essential services for years to come.

“It’s one thing to listen to people. It’s another thing to hear what they are saying and understand their plea,” said June Taylor, the aging agency’s chief of performance and strategy.

Cuyahoga County councilpersons Pernel Jones Jr. and Yvonne Conwell, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Cleveland, D-Ohio and U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown of Warrensville Heights, D-11th, discussed the four grant-funded initiatives Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the agency’s downtown Cleveland offices.

Taylor sought grants to support Northeast Ohio’s vulnerable senior population, according to the release. Brown, Jones and Conwell “were key” in applying for grants ultimately totaling $3.4 million.

The Great Grocery Giveaway initiative is a four-week event that provided food to seniors most in need. It grew from concerns about food delivery efforts to elderly citizens “who were too frail to make it to the front door,” reads the release.

Two other home improvement initiatives also announced Tuesday, WRAAA Nails It! and WRAAA Works, will help make basic repairs to homes for older adults with disabilities.

A fourth, WRAAA Going Places, includes the purchase of four vans amid a “transportation crisis” for Cuyahoga County seniors. About 3.6 million Americans miss or delay medical appointments each year because they don’t have a ride to the doctor, reads the release.

“This is what we need. It’s not enough. It’s a Band-Aid. We need more, and I am always an advocate,” said Conwell.

92-year-old found dead outside Bedford nursing facility

One of the many local places hoping to receive this grant money is the Donna Smallwood Activity Center in Parma. Officials said they desperately need new transportation and believe this grant money could solve their issue.

“It just would advance things tremendously. It would make it much easier to provide more transportation and in a safer vehicle,” said Brenda Sneed, transportation coordinator.

The aging agency said this grant program would not have happened without the work of local and state leaders like the congressmembers and county council president Jones.

“This is a dream come true. It’s the largest investment to help seniors age in place in the country,” said Shontel Brown.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 25

Rena Payne
3d ago

when I ask for help you told me no so what is the story all about is it a scam or something because I am a senior and you have nothing for me is it my race or my age or what because you have no problem giving or money to everyone else but not the American senior citizen

Reply(2)
12
Chip Roy/Morgan Luttrell 2024
3d ago

money laundering at its finest. Seniors get free rides via Medicare benefits and food deliveries have been happening since before Covid. REDUNDANT PROGRAMS ARE A WASTE OF MONEY

Reply(12)
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
thelandcle.org

Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown

It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Klutch Cannabis to open its first dispensary in Lorain

Klutch Cannabis, one of the Midwest’s cannabis cultivators and processors, announced it will have a grand opening of its first retail dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, in the city of Lorain, according to a news release. The dispensary will be located at 5152 Grove Ave. Doors will open at...
LORAIN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy