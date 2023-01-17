ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

PacifiCorp signs PPA for Wyoming wind farm output

PacifiCorp signed a 30-year power purchase agreement for the output of a wind farm under development in Wyoming. Innergex is developing the 330 MW Boswell Springs Wind Project, which will connect to the PacifiCorp power grid at the Freezeout Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming via the Last Mile Transmission Project.
cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It's the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
capcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Funding Bill Has “Good Chance” of Passing

A bill to establish continuous funding for Wyoming’s growing outdoor recreation industry is closer to passing in the Wyoming House of Representatives, thanks to a new financial connection between recreation and tourism. As the 67th Session of the Wyoming Legislature moves along, bills are beginning to make their way...
Douglas Budget

Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can't make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
capcity.news

Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
capcity.news

Greenvolt Power buys 50% of the Goshen Solar Project in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Greenvolt Power, through the company Greenvolt Power Renewables LLC,. created a joint venture with Cowboy Energy to bring clean energy to Wyoming. This joint venture will bring clean energy to the southeastern area of the state. Greenvolt Power has purchased 50% stake in the Goshen Solar Project from Cowboy Energy. Together, both companies will be responsible for the 163-megawatt solar park currently under development that will occupy an area of around 1,200 acres.
Douglas Budget

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sheridan Media

Recovering road-killed wildlife on Wyoming roads requires authorization from Game and Fish

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has reached out to remind the public that recovering road-killed wildlife requires authorization. To collect roadkill, the public needs approval from Game and Fish prior to collection through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application. Authorization for the collection can be done through the app, even without cellular service.
steamboatradio.com

Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working

Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
