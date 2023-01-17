Read full article on original website
YouTube TV’s 4K Plus add-on gets a big discount
YouTube TV started as an affordable alternative to cable TV services from Comcast or Spectrum. Over time though, the service only got more expensive. The cable TV alternative launched in 2017 for $35/month but currently costs $65/month. Worse, that's before the 4K add-on, which costs another $20 per month on top of the base plan. To make things a bit more affordable, YouTube dropped the price of the 4K tier to $10 monthly for the first year. Seemingly, Google's 4K add-on did not find many takers, which is why the company now offers it at heavily discounted prices to selected YouTube TV subscribers.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro lands next month with serious gaming hardware, but an affordable price
This is going to be the year we see phones powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip really take the flagship spotlight. But late last year a couple companies got an early start to some of their announcements, like Nubia did when it first revealed its 8 Gen 2-powered RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone for China. Ever since then, we've been looking forward to getting the full details on plans for the phone's international release. That finally arrives today, as Nubia shares plans for RedMagic 8 Pro worldwide sales next month, beginning February 2.
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist
Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Amazfit GTS 4 review: Premium price, budget experience
The Amazfit GTS 4 is a strange device. At a retail price of $200, the tracker is positioned as an upper midrange option, competing not only against scores of trackers from market leaders like Fitbit, but also fully-fledged smartwatches. I really like some things about the GTS 4: it's got an attractive (if familiar) design, and its display is lovely and vibrant. But in the ever more crowded fitness wearable space, that's probably not enough to justify the GTS 4's existence, let alone its price.
Google prepares Fast Pair to take care of the Pixel Tablet's active stylus
Since being announced in 2017, Fast Pair has seen numerous additions to its Bluetooth bridging functionality. We learned not too long ago that users would soon be able to locate misplaced or lost Fast Pair accessories even when they're offline through the Find My Device service. The next big feature making its way to the service may have to do with styluses if we're to believe new code discovered inside the latest Google Play services update.
The 2022 Kindle Kids e-reader just got its first discount
Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) The all-new Kindle Kids makes reading more attractive to kids. The e-reader features a fantastic screen with 300 ppi resolution, no glare, and more. There are no apps or games to distract your child, only books they'll love. Since it wasn't launched too long ago, this is the first discount this Kindle version has received.
Weekend poll: What's the maximum amount you would pay for a smartphone?
Last week, a tweet from YouTuber Marques Brownlee went viral, suggesting that smartphone makers should focus less on budget devices and more on providing updates to their existing flagships. I'm not going to dive too deep into my disagreements with the tweet — you can hear that on this week's Android Police podcast — but I do think it's curious to suggest people jump for more expensive devices. Devices are more expensive than ever, and prices only seem to be going up.
Leaked Galaxy S23 case renders detail flat backs and the end of an era
Samsung is set to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event on February 1, but the element of surprise for the phone has already been spoiled thanks to a bevy of leaked images in recent months. From unofficial case renders to dummy pictures, those leaks were backed up by a few more that showcased the phone's supposed cases and rear camera layout. Now a bunch of new renders that just appeared online seem to all but confirm the new flagship's design.
Onyx is back with a huge 13.3-inch Android e-reader, the Boox Tab X
The best Android tablets today enable users to perform a wide range of tasks, including and not limited to reading e-books. While it's natural to assume that these tablets would have ceased to exist with the emergence of powerful tablets with sharper displays, manufacturers like Boox, Kobo, and of course, Amazon have proven that notion wrong. Brands have routinely launched products for a market that continues to seek out devices specifically for the purpose of reading and taking notes. We've reviewed a handful of Onyx Boox ePaper readers in the past, such as the Nova Air C, which features on our list of the best e-readers you can buy today. The manufacturer has now added yet another Android-based color ePaper reader to its portfolio in the form of the Boox Tab X.
Xiaomi is almost ready to bring Android 13 to its international devices
Xiaomi announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 series running Android 13-based MIUI 14 at an event in China in December 2022. The company made some bold claims with the latest MIUI release, saying it ran up to 60% smoother and consumed fewer resources than the previous version. However, the Chinese smartphone maker never got around to announcing the global build of MIUI 14 and its release timeline for its phones sold outside of China. Now, five months after Google officially released Android 13, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi 12 outside its home country.
The global OnePlus 11 won’t charge as fast as its Chinese sibling
The increasing reliance of OnePlus on Oppo over the last couple of years has pushed the brand to lose its identity, both in terms of software and hardware. The OnePlus 11 could be the phone that helps the company redeem itself, but for that, it will have to first reach the hands of more people. While the OnePlus 11's international launch is still a couple of weeks away, a new leak suggests that its global variant won't charge quite as quickly as the initial Chinese model — but not so slow that it should be a deal-breaker for anyone.
Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook vs. ThinkPad C14 Chromebook: Battle of flexible affordability
Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") Lenovo's Flex 5i Chromebook is a 13.3-inch device that should appeal to many people thanks to its sleek convertible design, 1080p touch display, inking capabilities, long battery life, and comfortable keyboard. It's a great choice if you don't need a business laptop, though you will miss out on some performance compared to the ThinkPad C14.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it's just now going live for Android users, though you probably won't like the pricing.
Two flaws and two fixes you'll definitely notice on the Galaxy S23 Ultra
As we anticipate Samsung's official announcement of the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st, there's loads of speculation regarding how these phones will differ to the Galaxy S22 series we have now. While some details will remain secret until Unpacked, there are many things we can be sure of already: leaked renders, photos of prototypes, and third-party cases already available on Amazon tell us a lot about the device's physical characteristics. So while we'll reserve full judgment for when the phone arrives, let's talk about some of the annoyances I've got (you might have them, too) from Galaxies S past we're sure the S23 series will fix and a couple we know it won't.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak details all the specs you want to know
Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S23 at its next Unpacked event scheduled for February 1. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Korean company's upcoming flagship smartphones, especially since they will likely be among our favorite Android phones of the year. With less than two weeks before the event, the Galaxy S23 series have been leaking left, right, and center. A couple of exhaustive new leaks have now detailed the complete specs of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup, leaving little to imagination.
Flip the script and grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with up to $200 off
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available with up to $200 off, which is a great discount for a smartphone that delivers nostalgia-flavored modern technology. This phone has a 6.7" 1080p screen, but it's slim enough to actually fit into something as small as the front pocket of women's jeans.
How to upgrade your Stadia Controller to the new Bluetooth mode
One of the biggest questions about Stadia's impending closure was whether or not Google would actually update the Stadia controller to open up Bluetooth support. Up until today, the only way to use a Stadia controller on a third-party platform was over USB, leaving it off the list of Android's best controllers. This all changes with Google's new Stadia controller unlock tool, which conveniently works through the Chrome browser. So if you've been keen to unlock Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller, perhaps to play some of Android's best games, we've whipped up this easy-to-follow guide so that everyone can get up to speed to play wirelessly over Bluetooth with their Stadia controller on their platform of choice.
