Lufkin, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Event Fit For A Princess At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas

If you have been wondering when your prince will come, you aren't alone. A good place to wait is at the "Princess and the Frog" tea party at Ellen Trout Zoo. This is a sit-down tea party held at the Ellen Trout Zoo Education Center. Royalty will get to enjoy a light meal, games, crafts, and get to learn all about the guests of honor...frogs!
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin Police Need Your Help Bringing This Elusive Pup Home

Dogs are not just our best friends, they are family. Sometimes they lose their way and we will do anything we can to find them. We get reports of lost dogs all over town often, and they are usually found fairly quickly. One Lufkin dog is proving to be so elusive that the Lufkin Police Department has gotten involved.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Georgia-Pacific Names New Plant Manager at Diboll, Texas Facility

Congratulations are in order for Lufkin, Texas native Andrew Dover. He has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility. His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence, and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas

Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas

An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
POLLOK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
CBS19

Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

