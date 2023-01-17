Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spicy Texas Style Chili Abounds At Popular Nacogdoches Brewery
Though some parts of the country have been in a deep freeze on and off for the past few months, it's finally starting to cool down here. Leave it to Fredonia Brewery in the Oldest Town in Texas to heat it back up with their first-ever Chill-Y Cook-Off. There is...
New Lufkin Drive-Thru Burrito Shop Closer to Opening, Now Hiring
There is a drive-thru only location for Skyline Burrito Bowl coming to Lufkin. We first started talking about this over a year ago when they broke ground at the new Gaslight location on Deans Way in Lufkin. It's right across from the Dollar General Store behind Regency Cleaners. This former...
New Dedicated Piercing & Jewelry Studio Grand Opening In Nacogdoches, Texas
People have already started coming from all over Nacogdoches to the new Primal Piercing and Jewelry. There are many places that only do tattoos, and many places that do tattoos and piercings. The thing that sets Primal Piercing and Jewelry apart for me is the fact that they only do...
Event Fit For A Princess At Ellen Trout Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
If you have been wondering when your prince will come, you aren't alone. A good place to wait is at the "Princess and the Frog" tea party at Ellen Trout Zoo. This is a sit-down tea party held at the Ellen Trout Zoo Education Center. Royalty will get to enjoy a light meal, games, crafts, and get to learn all about the guests of honor...frogs!
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
Lufkin Police Need Your Help Bringing This Elusive Pup Home
Dogs are not just our best friends, they are family. Sometimes they lose their way and we will do anything we can to find them. We get reports of lost dogs all over town often, and they are usually found fairly quickly. One Lufkin dog is proving to be so elusive that the Lufkin Police Department has gotten involved.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Georgia-Pacific Names New Plant Manager at Diboll, Texas Facility
Congratulations are in order for Lufkin, Texas native Andrew Dover. He has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility. His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence, and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.
Nacogdoches street closed after contractor allegedly breaks water main
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The city of Nacogdoches has announced that South Shawnee Street is closed from East Main Street to Otis Street due to a water man break. According to a post from the Nacogdoches Facebook page, the water main was allegedly broken by a contractor. Residents will be able to get home but […]
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Crown Colony Family Safe After Massive Housefire In Lufkin, Texas
Saturday morning while the rest of us were just getting up and around, a Lufkin family was displaced after a house fire. The call came in to dispatch at 8:53 am. The caller stated there was a garage fire on Baltusrol Court in the Crown Colony subdivision. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the entire home heavily involved in flames.
Search is On for 2 Missing Persons Last Seen in Pollok, Texas
An Endangered Missing Persons Alert has been issued for two persons from Angelina County. The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Blake Rawson and Mark Studdard. Both Rawson and Studdard have been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities. Blake Rawson is a 22-year-old while male, height 6’ 2”, weight 142...
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
KLTV
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
K-Fox 95.5
Lufkin, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0