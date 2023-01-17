ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newsantaana.com

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
foxla.com

Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says

LOS ANGELES - An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA

