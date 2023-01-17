Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead in stabbing in Mid-City; Heavy police presence at nursing home
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were believed to be stabbed in Los Angeles' Mid-City neighborhood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 1900 block of South Longwood Avenue a little before 4:15 p.m. Friday. SkyFOX was over a...
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
Jury says LBPD officer’s negligence caused death of man hit by Metro train in 2017
The attorney representing the man's family said they deserve $20 million for the harm, suffering and burden brought on by his death. The post Jury says LBPD officer’s negligence caused death of man hit by Metro train in 2017 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Police arrest attempted murder suspect
Authorities today said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach.
4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach
The chase ended in Long Beach when the vehicle's occupants ran away but were arrested shortly after, according to authorities. The post 4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Another pedestrian killed on SAME Orange County street where a woman died two days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
Keenan Anderson: $50 million claim filed against city of LA over man's death in LAPD Taser incident
LOS ANGELES - Attorneys Carl Douglas and Benjamin Crump have filed a $50 million damages claim against the city of Los Angeles over the death of Keenan Anderson. The claim is a precursor to a lawsuit. Anderson, a 31-year-old high school English teacher working in Washington, D.C., died in LAPD...
Off-duty LA County deputy dies by suicide, department says
LOS ANGELES - An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel's Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff's department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
Man Killed in Crash in HB
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach today. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said.
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say
Officers responded at around 5:53 a.m. to a local hospital after the man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, police said. The post Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach
A Long Beach man pleaded not guilty today to murder charges stemming from a shooting in the summer of 2021 that left two men dead. The post Man pleads not guilty to killing of 2 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
New details emerge in death of OC public defender found dead in Mexico
LOS ANGELES - The family of a Orange County public defender who died in Mexico is searching for answers after they say Mexican authorities are not properly communicating with them. Elliot Blair and his wife Kim were in Rosarito, Mexico, celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary when Elliot was found dead...
Firefighters put out an apartment fire in northeast Santa Ana this morning
Neighbors called 911 to report smoke from an apartment at the 2100 blk of N. Ponderosa St. in. northeast Santa Ana this morning at 8:10 a.m. OCFA firefighters knocked down the fire in just eight minutes and stopped it from spreading to adjacent units. No injuries were reported. The fire...
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 People
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) In a horrific collision involving at least six cars at an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, six people—including a newborn and a pregnant woman—were killed.
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
