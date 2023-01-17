After a CT scan of a statue representing a Buddhist monk around 1,000 years old, it has been revealed that there is actually a monk inside the figure. Master Ci Xian, a Buddhist monk who is thought to have lived in China during the ninth and tenth centuries, is represented by his body inside the statue itself. This particular monk was really rather well-known in Asia due to his extensive travels, particularly in India, where he sought to convert people to Buddhism. Records indicate he traveled to India's Khitan dynasty in the tenth century.

