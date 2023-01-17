Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Midland residents file objections toward city
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
cbs7.com
Certified Scuba Divers in West Texas?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The last time divers were needed in West Texas for a search and rescue was over 30 years ago. Even in an area with very few bodies of water, few Midland county first responders are prepared if they have to go underwater. “There’s a group of us...
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
cbs7.com
Midland non-profit to hold Naturalist certification training
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Sibley Nature Center is hosting a training starting this weekend for those that want to become certified Texas Master Naturalists. A Texas Master Naturalist can teach people about their local ecosystem through plants, animals, and natural resources. One of the members of the Llano Estacado Chapter...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
cbs7.com
Landgraf on spending Texas' record breaking budget surplus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas currently has a record breaking budget surplus of about $34 billion for the two year period. “That means that we’ve taken too much, that local governments state governments have taken too much money from taxpayers so I think we need to get that back in the form of tax relief so I think that has to be the priority getting it back in the hands of taxpayers who need it to help pay grocery bills, mortgages and rents,” State Representative Brooks Landgraf.
cbs7.com
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
cbs7.com
Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College expand Truck Driving Academy
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College are expanding the Odessa College Truck Driving Academy. The PSP dedicated $3.5 million in funding to meet the demand for drivers in the Permian Basin. PSP President and CEO Tracee Bentley says there are two main reasons behind helping expand this program.
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
cbs7.com
Meals on Wheels of Odessa seeing increase in clients
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals On Wheels has seen an increase in their clients over the last year adding 100 clients to their list of people in need of a nutritious meal. “We were averaging close to 500 a day and now we’re almost to 600 a day so I’ve definitely seen an increase and I’ve definitely seen an increase in those needing a little extra that we can provide so weekend meals and shelf stable foods,” said Executive Director Craig Stoker.
cbs7.com
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
cbs7.com
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Maddie
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort. If you are interested in adopting Maddie, you can contact Odessa Animal Control at (432) 368-3527.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
cbs7.com
Temporary closures at Big Bend to protect nesting falcons
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Feb. 1st and continuing through May 31st, the National Park Service will temporarily close select areas in the Chisos Mountains to protect nesting falcons. The areas closing to public entry are:. A portion of the East Rim Trail from the southern junction...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Comments / 2