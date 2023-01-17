ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Midland residents file objections toward city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
MIDLAND, TX
Certified Scuba Divers in West Texas?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The last time divers were needed in West Texas for a search and rescue was over 30 years ago. Even in an area with very few bodies of water, few Midland county first responders are prepared if they have to go underwater. “There’s a group of us...
Midland non-profit to hold Naturalist certification training

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Sibley Nature Center is hosting a training starting this weekend for those that want to become certified Texas Master Naturalists. A Texas Master Naturalist can teach people about their local ecosystem through plants, animals, and natural resources. One of the members of the Llano Estacado Chapter...
MIDLAND, TX
Landgraf on spending Texas' record breaking budget surplus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas currently has a record breaking budget surplus of about $34 billion for the two year period. “That means that we’ve taken too much, that local governments state governments have taken too much money from taxpayers so I think we need to get that back in the form of tax relief so I think that has to be the priority getting it back in the hands of taxpayers who need it to help pay grocery bills, mortgages and rents,” State Representative Brooks Landgraf.
TEXAS STATE
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College expand Truck Driving Academy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Strategic Partnership and Odessa College are expanding the Odessa College Truck Driving Academy. The PSP dedicated $3.5 million in funding to meet the demand for drivers in the Permian Basin. PSP President and CEO Tracee Bentley says there are two main reasons behind helping expand this program.
ODESSA, TX
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
Meals on Wheels of Odessa seeing increase in clients

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals On Wheels has seen an increase in their clients over the last year adding 100 clients to their list of people in need of a nutritious meal. “We were averaging close to 500 a day and now we’re almost to 600 a day so I’ve definitely seen an increase and I’ve definitely seen an increase in those needing a little extra that we can provide so weekend meals and shelf stable foods,” said Executive Director Craig Stoker.
ODESSA, TX
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MIDLAND, TX
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Maddie

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort. If you are interested in adopting Maddie, you can contact Odessa Animal Control at (432) 368-3527.
ODESSA, TX
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
Temporary closures at Big Bend to protect nesting falcons

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Feb. 1st and continuing through May 31st, the National Park Service will temporarily close select areas in the Chisos Mountains to protect nesting falcons. The areas closing to public entry are:. A portion of the East Rim Trail from the southern junction...
TEXAS STATE
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE

