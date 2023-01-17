ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas currently has a record breaking budget surplus of about $34 billion for the two year period. “That means that we’ve taken too much, that local governments state governments have taken too much money from taxpayers so I think we need to get that back in the form of tax relief so I think that has to be the priority getting it back in the hands of taxpayers who need it to help pay grocery bills, mortgages and rents,” State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO