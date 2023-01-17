Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Authorities release audio from 911 call after Jeremy Renner was ran over by SnowCat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) have released the 911 call audio when actor, Jeremy Renner, was ran over by a snowplowing equipment on New Year's day. In the 20-minute call, Renner can be heard moaning in the background after...
Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
Two hurt in out-of-bounds avalanche near Heavenly ski resort in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — Two people were hurt after an out-of-bounds avalanche near Heavenly ski resort on Thursday, a resort spokesman confirmed. Ski patrol performs avalanche mitigation and provide and provides emergency response within boundaries. The spokesman said given the amount of large terrain outside...
Police arrest minor for bringing gun to Yerington High School
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yerington Police Department officers say they made an arrest on Tuesday after finding a handgun on Yerington High School grounds. Police officers responded just before noon on Jan. 17 to the report of a person who had a handgun at the school. During the course of an investigation, officers found a handgun in a car parked on school grounds. Yerington Police Department officials say they arrested the person responsible for bringing the handgun to the school.
Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
Suspect in Carson City attempted kidnapping turns himself into authorities
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Update as of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19:. The suspect in a Carson City attempted kidnapping turned himself into the authorities. The attempted kidnapping occurred at the CVS Pharmacy located at 1980 N. Carson Street onJan. 16. A few hours after the Carson City...
City of Sparks selects three finalists for fire chief position
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Sparks has selected three finalists to fill its open fire chief position. City officials say the finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. The finalists will participate in a one-day assessment on Jan. 25 and interview to compete for the position.
Second suspect in Reno kidnapping, robbery case arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The second suspect of a kidnapping and robbery case from has been arrested by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) early Wednesday morning. Shortly after midnight at approximately 1:13 a.m. on January 18, RCSU Detectives arrested Helen Holguin, who was wanted...
Suspect arrested in Stead after hitting police officer with stolen car with child inside
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is behind bars accused of multiple crimes including hitting a Reno officer with a stolen car with a baby inside. On January 19, officers with the Reno Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle which was just stolen by Michael Segna. Police said Segna sped away from the traffic stop and hit an officer while driving away. The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Douglas County launches damage assessment tool
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool that allows the public to report damage to structures and infrastructure in the county. You can find the tool here. The county uses the tool to report and tracks crowdsourced issues. The...
New development proposed in Olympic Valley after court ruling delayed former project
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Developers are taking another stab at a project in Olympic Valley after a court ruling delayed a former project that was discussed almost a decade ago. The new development is being proposed off Highway 89 near Palisades Tahoe resort, formally known as Squaw Valley.
Northern Nevada winter storms making up for years of drought, experts say
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — While all the weather we've seen has brought record-breaking amounts of rain and snow to our area, it has also brought plenty of headaches. From a water supply perspective, experts said these storms are making up for years of drought. National...
Kimchi products from Yim's Produce and Seafood in Sparks on public health alert
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A public health alert has been issued for kimchi products from Yim's Produce and Seafood in Sparks, the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) announced Wednesday evening. According to WCHD, this alert was issued for residents who purchased or consumed kimchi products...
Feral at Heart looking for volunteers to help build warm shelters for stray cats
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A Reno organization has been working hard to build warm shelters for stray animals for the past few years, and now they need the community’s help. Feral at Heart has been working hard lately to keep feral cats safe and warm...
