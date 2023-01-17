Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
Former Rockets Player Responds To John Wall After He Brutally Called Him Out In An Interview: "I Thought We Were Cool"
Justin Patton responded to John Wall calling him out while discussing his disastrous tenure with the Houston Rockets.
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeMar DeRozan, And Nikola Vucevic Could All Be Traded Ahead Of NBA Deadline
Bulls reportedly on the edge of a rebuild as NBA trade deadline approaches.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Yardbarker
ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions
We're exactly 22 days from the NBA's trade deadline, but it's not like the Phoenix Suns are counting. The Suns have lost their last nine-of-ten games and quickly need help while a heap of their players return from the injury list. While there are some players on the roster that could be involved in a potential trade, the obvious starts with power forward Jae Crowder.
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: Experts Think LA Plans To Trade For One Of Two All-Star Guards This Summer
How LA might approach roster-building next year.
NBA Analyst Suggests An Absurd 4-Team Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Get Myles Turner And Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers could get Myles Turner and Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 4-team blockbuster trade.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall Takes Shots At Several In Podcast Interview, Including LeBron James
Wall conducted a colorful interview on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris
The Golden State Warriors’ trip to the White House yielded some very interesting moments that may remain immortalized. There was Stephen Curry thanking President Joe Biden for the government’s efforts to bring back Brittney Griner from her incarceration in Russia. There was Biden forgetting Klay Thompson’s name as he addressed his Bay Area visitors. But […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report
Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban shot down a report that claimed Luka Doncic indicated he wants the Mavs’ roster upgraded prior to the NBA trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,” Cuban said. The initial report from MacMahon, […] The post Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
