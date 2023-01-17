Read full article on original website
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville trash transfer station closed for two months for floor repairs
The city’s trash transfer station will be closed for about two months while crews work to repair the facility’s floor. City officials said the station is expected to reopen by Monday, March 20. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use the Eco Vista landfill or the Boston...
Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
Concerns raised over a proposed redesign of Washington County seal
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins wants a new seal for the county. In an Ordinance, the County Judge is adding 13 stars around the original seal. He says it would symbolize collaboration for the county's incorporated municipalities. "When I was campaigning, one of the...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
talkbusiness.net
In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M
The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage
ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
Former Arkansas governor’s son arrested, facing felony charge
The Benton County Sheriff's Office released an affidavit detailing the arrest of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III.
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
Washington County detectives investigating deadly fire in Wedington Woods
Washington County detectives are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman on Cedar Lane in the Wedington Woods community on Jan. 14.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
Clarksville teen dies in Johnson County crash
A Clarksville teen dies on Jan. 17 in Johnson County after being ejected during a crash.
KHBS
Sebastian County sheriff responds to wrongful death federal lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — "In this case, our system is literally broken and we need to do something about our system so we aren't keeping these people in jails for years at a time, without charges and without any recourse," said Sheriff Hobe Runion. A federal lawsuit filed on...
