Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County

BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

In all-cash deal, Inn at the Mill in Johnson sold for $5.22M

The Inn at the Mill in Johnson (Washington County), which includes a replica of the historic Johnson Mill, has a new owner. Washington County property records show that IATM LLC bought the 3.45-acre hotel property at 3906 Johnson Mill Blvd. for $5.22 million. The transaction was an all-cash deal. Johnson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/8

Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage

ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society. The New York...
JONESBORO, AR
nwahomepage.com

Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE

