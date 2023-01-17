Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Houston Chronicle
Can We Stop Inserting Electric Cars Into the Culture Wars?
If you sometimes wonder what, exactly, the elected officials in your state do, and whether or not they have your best interests at heart, consider this doozy: last week, Wyoming State Senator Jim Anderson introduced a bill to “[phase] out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”
Houston Chronicle
With Roe dead, a very different March for Life returns to Washington
WASHINGTON - Thousands of abortion opponents streamed toward the National Mall in Washington on Friday for a historic chapter of the March for Life, the first since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and an event busy with activists starting to articulate visions of their movement, post-Roe. Created in response...
