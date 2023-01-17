Prevalence of teenage pregnancy and its associated factors in high fertility sub-Saharan Africa countries: a multilevel analysis

Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Assessment of integrated community case management of childhood illness (ICCM) practices by trained patent and proprietary medicine vendors (PPMVs) in Ebonyi and Kaduna states, Nigeria
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 57 (2023) Cite this article. An Integrated Community treatment of Childhood disease (ICCM)- focused intervention involving a large number of Patent and proprietary medicine vendors (PPMVs) was conducted by Society for Family Health Nigeria to improve management of childhood, malaria, pneumonia and diarrhea with an intervention approach focused on knowledge and skill improvement. The intervention was conducted in Kaduna and Ebonyi state; recruited and trained 15 interpersonal communication agents (IPCAs) who were saddled with the responsibility to sensitize and mobilize caregivers with children within the age bracket of 2 months to 5 years to our mapped PPMVs within the communities, on the account of Malaria, Diarrhea, and Pneumonia; while the IPCAs in return monitor the quality-of-service delivery. Following the intervention, the Society for Family health conducted a study to demonstrate the effectiveness of interventions such as ICCM training, supervision and linkage to quality ICCM commodities, among PPMVs to achieve high levels of knowledge and performance in diagnosing and treating common childhood illnesses.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Palm Oil, Found in 50% of Consumer Products, Linked to Higher Rates of Mortality, Cancer, and Heart Disease
Palm oil is a common ingredient found in a variety of products, including household goods, food products, and personal care items. It is even found in baby formula as it helps to stabilize milk powder.
BioMed Central
Prevalence and predictors of prolonged length of stay among patients admitted under general internal medicine in a tertiary government hospital in Manila, Philippines: a retrospective cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 50 (2023) Cite this article. Prolonged hospitalization leads to poorer health outcomes and consumes limited hospital resources. This study identified factors associated with prolonged length of stay (PLOS) among internal medicine patients admitted in a tertiary government hospital. Methods. We reviewed the...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 patients retain elevated risk of death for at least 18 months after infection, finds large-scale study
COVID-19 is associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and death in the short- and long-term, according to a study in nearly 160,000 participants published today in Cardiovascular Research, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Compared to uninfected individuals, the likelihood of COVID-19 patients dying was up to 81 times higher in the first three weeks of infection and remained five times higher up to 18 months later.
BioMed Central
A qualitative description of barriers to visual rehabilitation experienced by stroke survivors with visual impairment in Alberta, Canada
Post-stroke visual impairment (VI) is a common but under-recognized care challenge. Common manifestations of post-stroke VI include: diplopia, homonymous hemianopia, oscillopsia secondary to nystagmus, and visual inattention or neglect. In acute care settings, post-stroke VI recognition and treatment are often sub-optimal as emphasis is placed on survival. Stroke survivors with VI often face inconsistencies when accessing care out of hospital because variable availability and subsidization of visual rehabilitation. We sought to identify gaps in care experienced by stroke survivors with VI from stroke survivors’ and care providers’ perspectives.
BioMed Central
Retinal nerve fiber layer thinning as a novel fingerprint for cardiovascular events: results from the prospective cohorts in UK and China
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 24 (2023) Cite this article. Retinal structural abnormalities have been found to serve as biomarkers for cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the association between retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and the incidence of CVD events remains inconclusive, and relevant longitudinal studies are lacking. Therefore, we aimed to examine this link in two prospective cohort studies.
BioMed Central
Voluntary risk mitigation behaviour can reduce impact of SARS-CoV-2: a real-time modelling study of the January 2022 Omicron wave in England
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 25 (2023) Cite this article. Predicting the likely size of future SARS-CoV-2 waves is necessary for public health planning. In England, voluntary “plan B” mitigation measures were introduced in December 2021 including increased home working and face coverings in shops but stopped short of restrictions on social contacts. The impact of voluntary risk mitigation behaviours on future SARS-CoV-2 burden is unknown.
BioMed Central
Pandemic preparedness and management in European out-of-hours primary care services – a descriptive study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 54 (2023) Cite this article. Primary care is the first point of contact for all acute health problems. As such, primary care was at the frontline in the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a significant role in clinical responses and information to the public. This study aimed to describe the variations in patient management strategies used in the out-of-hours services in different European countries during the first phase of the pandemic.
BioMed Central
The intervention strategies and service model for pharmacist-led diabetes management: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 46 (2023) Cite this article. There is increasing intervention activities provided during pharmacist-led diabetes management. Nevertheless, there is an unclear definition of the activities involved during the intervention. Thus, this study aimed to describe the type of intervention strategies and service model provided during pharmacist-led type 2 diabetes management and service outcomes.
BioMed Central
Effect of common pregnancy and perinatal complications on offspring metabolic traits across the life course: a multi-cohort study
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 23 (2023) Cite this article. Common pregnancy and perinatal complications are associated with offspring cardiometabolic risk factors. These complications may influence multiple metabolic traits in the offspring and these associations might differ with offspring age. Methods. We used data from eight population-based cohort studies...
BioMed Central
Complexities of health and care worker migration pathways and corresponding international reporting requirements
Ivy L. Bourgeault ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5113-92431, Denise L. Spitzer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4083-03512 &. Margaret Walton-Roberts ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6789-53503. Human Resources for Health volume 21, Article number: 2 (2023) Cite this article. 2 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. The increasing complexity of the migration pathways of health and care workers is a critical consideration in...
Ars Technica
Gonorrhea is becoming unstoppable; highly resistant cases found in US
The most highly drug-resistant cases of gonorrhea detected in the US to date appeared in two unrelated people in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Thursday. The cases mark the first time that US isolates of the gonorrhea-causing bacterium, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, have shown complete resistance or reduced susceptibility to all drugs that are recommended for treatment.
BioMed Central
Faecal metabarcoding provides improved detection and taxonomic resolution for non-invasive monitoring of gastrointestinal nematode parasites in wild moose populations
Parasites & Vectors volume 16, Article number: 19 (2023) Cite this article. Although wild ungulate populations are heavily monitored throughout Europe, we understand little of how parasites affect population dynamics, and there is no systematic, long-term monitoring of parasite diversity and parasite loads. Such monitoring is in part hampered by a lack of time- and cost-effective assay methodologies with high sensitivity and good taxonomic resolution. DNA metabarcoding has been successfully used to characterize the parasitic nemabiome with high taxonomic resolution in a variety of wild and domestic hosts. However, in order to implement this technique in large-scale, potentially non-invasive monitoring of gastrointestinal parasitic nematodes (GIN), protocol optimization is required to maximize biodiversity detection, whilst maintaining time- and cost-effectiveness.
Medagadget.com
Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.0%, Market revenue to reach US$ 69.39 Million till 2030 | GlaxoSmithKline, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd
Rising cases of TB in kids is anticipated to boost growth of global human tuberculosis vaccine market during the predicted timeline. For example, as per a fact sheet reported by the WHO as in October 2021, over 1.1 million kids were examined with TB globally in 2020. Tuberculosis in children is usually overlooked by healthcare suppliers and can be problematic to cure and treat. In 2020, across the globe 30 high tuberculosis burden regions were holding for 86% of new TB case, where eight regions from 30 countries holding for two thirds of the total, with India dominated the count, after China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
Comments / 0