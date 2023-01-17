Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
getthecoast.com
Celebration planned for new Tarpon Beach expansion in Destin, construction to begin after tourism season
A new 340-ft beachfront park is set to become a reality in Destin thanks to a partnership between the City of Destin, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council, and Trust for Public Land. The new park, which will be called Tarpon Beach Park upon completion,...
Destin Log
Packed house at Destin Snowbird Club first meeting of 2023 at the Roost
It was a “standing-room-only" crowd at the first Destin snowbird meeting of 2023 at the Roost on Jan. 10. Perhaps it was because word had gotten out about the awesome entertaining quality of the Lloyd Carter Band, who had snowbirds dancing in the isles. Or perhaps it was because membership numbers are soaring.
Pensacola mayor announces Miraflores Burial Ground Study Community Advisory Group
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves has selected 10 individuals to serve as the Miraflores Burial Ground Study Community Advisory Group, which will assist the city in the assessment and future commemoration of Miraflores Park. In June 2021, a group of Boy Scouts found human remains during a cleanup at Miraflores Park. Their […]
Poor water quality in northwest Florida is impacting oyster harvesting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay System was once a hotspot for oysters and other shellfish. However, high levels of bacteria in the water have now reduced the area where oysters can be harvested. Captain Pasco Gibson has been in the seafood industry his whole life, and says he’s never seen the […]
WJHG-TV
Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
getthecoast.com
Niceville teacher named to Curriculum Associates’ 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators
On Wednesday, January 19, 2023, Curriculum Associates announced that Jasmine Lane of Plew Elementary School in Niceville, FL has been named to the 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators. Extraordinary Educators is an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Chosen from...
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
getthecoast.com
Eglin Air Force Base announces new Military Family Care Complex in Crestview, adding more childcare
The 96th Test Wing of the Eglin Air Force Base is teaming up with local community leaders to propose the construction of a military family care complex in Crestview, Florida. The complex will include a medical clinic, a child development center, and various military support agencies, all aimed at providing assistance to servicemembers and their families who reside in the area.
Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County bans smoking in all public parks and beaches
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners passed a no smoking ban that will prohibit smoking and vaping within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June 24, 2022, which...
Eglin AFB looks to add new military family care complex in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is working with the City of Crestview to bring more medical care to the area for military families. In a press release, Eglin AFB has a proposed complex to bring in a medical clinic, child development center, and military helping agencies to servicemembers and families. Eglin AFB […]
Niceville Elementary teacher among 30 nationwide for extraordinary educator award
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Jasmine Lane, a teacher at James E. Plew Elementary School in Niceville, is one of 30 educators nationwide to be awarded a Best-In-Practice recognition from the Curriculum Associated programs. Curriculum Associates specializes in I-Ready data analysis for mathematics and reading across the county. “I am honored to have been selected for […]
Fatal accident on Emerald Coast Parkway, Highway 98 westbound shutdown: Destin Fire Rescue
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue said there was a fatal accident in front of Legacy on the Bay Apartments on Emerald Coast Parkway Thursday night, according to a Facebook Post from Destin Fire Rescue. The post said Highway 98 westbound is completely blocked and traffic is being redirected. “Please be cautious in […]
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes. The fatal […]
Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby
Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Gallery Night Celebrates Lunar New Year Tonight
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. tonight on Palafox Street in Downtown Pensacola. Come cozy and warm in your favorite ugly sweater and:. ENJOY the open streets and fun atmosphere of Gallery Night where you never know WHAT you’ll see, find, or experience!. Gallery Night is a 501c3 nonprofit...
