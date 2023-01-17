ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WJHG-TV

Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Packed house at Destin Snowbird Club first meeting of 2023 at the Roost

It was a “standing-room-only" crowd at the first Destin snowbird meeting of 2023 at the Roost on Jan. 10. Perhaps it was because word had gotten out about the awesome entertaining quality of the Lloyd Carter Band, who had snowbirds dancing in the isles. Or perhaps it was because membership numbers are soaring.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Community activist announces candidacy for Panama City Commission

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community activist announced her candidacy for Panama City Commission Wednesday. Janice Lucas is looking to take Kenneth Brown’s Ward II seat in the upcoming election. Lucas grew up in the area, attending Oak Grove Elementary Bay High School. She then got her...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Eglin Air Force Base announces new Military Family Care Complex in Crestview, adding more childcare

The 96th Test Wing of the Eglin Air Force Base is teaming up with local community leaders to propose the construction of a military family care complex in Crestview, Florida. The complex will include a medical clinic, a child development center, and various military support agencies, all aimed at providing assistance to servicemembers and their families who reside in the area.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Child life flighted from Emerald Coast Parkway crash in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A medical helicopter was flown in Friday morning after a crash on Emerald Coast Parkway by Matthews Boulevard. Around 11:30 am., Destin Fire Rescue said Okaloosa Medflight took a child to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment after the collision. An adult was taken by ambulance to HCA Destin-Fort Walton Beach […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County bans smoking in all public parks and beaches

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners passed a no smoking ban that will prohibit smoking and vaping within all County-owned public parks and public beaches. The smoking ban is made possible by Chapter 2022-213, a law signed by Governor DeSantis on June 24, 2022, which...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said. Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Gallery Night Celebrates Lunar New Year Tonight

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. tonight on Palafox Street in Downtown Pensacola. Come cozy and warm in your favorite ugly sweater and:. ENJOY the open streets and fun atmosphere of Gallery Night where you never know WHAT you’ll see, find, or experience!. Gallery Night is a 501c3 nonprofit...
PENSACOLA, FL

